Heavy rain could turn to snow in parts of northern Illinois on Thursday

Widespread rain heading into Thursday could turn to snow in parts of northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

A few northwestern counties – including Lee, Carroll, Whiteside and Bureau – were under a hazardous weather outlook that warned of rain, mixed at times with sleet and snow, through Wednesday evening and overnight.

Most of the snow or sleet on Wednesday and overnight into Thursday is expected west of Iowa City and Dubuque, according to the outlook. Rainfall across the region could reach over an inch by sunrise Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain are expected tonight & Thu. Areas heading north/west of the MS River will likely see this rain change to snow, while to the east it will be mainly rain. Rain, or a combo of rain/snow could total 1-2 inches. Watch for ponding water & river rises by Thu. pic.twitter.com/fopGSusrrM — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) February 8, 2023

East of those counties – including McHenry, Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and Will – were forecasted to see widespread rain move over the area Wednesday night with thunderstorms possible.

The rain could be heavy at times, causing minor ponding on roadways that could linger into the Thursday morning commute, the National Weather Service said in the hazardous weather outlook for the region. Ponding can occur when water pools on roadways or flat surfaces, potentially impeding traffic.

(1/3) A weather potpourri ahead for the region! 🌧️🌩️🌬️❄️



Here is an overview graphic of the key messages. Note that the rain late tonight into Thursday morning, some heavy, will be widespread across all locations. That probably will slow down the Thu A.M. commute. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/kqr2E73WwS — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 8, 2023

Strong winds – with gusts climbing above 45 mph in parts – are possible on Thursday and rain may change to snow in parts of northern Illinois, the National Weather Service said.

It’s possible the snow falls heavy for a few hours starting Thursday morning, resulting in accumulation and some minor travel impacts, mainly northwest of a Dixon-to-Belvidere line, according to the outlook.