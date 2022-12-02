Who killed the Kisliaks? Buffalo Grove police remain mum

All the family members found dead in a Buffalo Grove home this week had been stabbed multiple times, authorities said Friday.

But Buffalo Grove police investigating the grisly slaying remained tight-lipped about who might have been responsible.

The bodies of Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Amilia Kisliak, 4; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, were discovered Wednesday morning in the family’s house on the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace. Andrei and Vera Kisliak were married but going through divorce proceedings; the young girls were their children.

Investigators believe Lilia Kisliak was Andrei Kisliak’s mother.

Andrei Kisliak, 39, was among five people found stabbed to death in a Buffalo Grove house on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Autopsies of all five people have been conducted, and the cause of death was the same for each, Coroner Jennifer Banek said.

Funeral arrangements haven’t yet been made. Authorities have spoken with family members overseas, Banek said.

A family pet also was killed, authorities said.

Buffalo Grove police have said the deaths were part of a domestic situation and that the public is not in danger.

Andrei Kisliak was facing charges for violating an order of protection. He’d been arrested Sept. 30 and was released from Lake County jail the same day after posting 10% of a $5,000 bail.

Kisliak was due in court Dec. 13, authorities said.

Andrei Kisliak had requested an order of protection against his wife in August, but a judge refused to grant an emergency order and the request eventually was dismissed.

The Kisliaks were facing foreclosure on their home, too, records show.

Buffalo Grove police found the bodies after a co-worker of one of the women called and expressed a safety concern.

Police officials declined to answer questions about the case Friday morning, citing a need to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

