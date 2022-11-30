High winds with gusts of 35 to 40 mph forecasted for northern Illinois

Winds with regular gusts of 35 to 40 mph are expected across northern Illinois Wednesday, the National Weather Service advised.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday for McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Cook counties.

The high winds could continue on Friday ahead of the next sharp cold front, the outlook states. Gusts are expected to reach 35 to 40 mph with some potential for gusts up to 45 mph in parts of the area.

Wednesday’s high is forecasted in the 20s, the National Weather Service reported. Temperatures could then rise to the mid-30s on Thursday and the 50s on Friday before dropping to the low 30s on Saturday.