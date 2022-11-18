State

Scattered snow showers Friday evening, Saturday could reduce visibility

Sub-zero wind chills are expected late Saturday night into early Sunday morning

By Shaw Local News Network
Traffic flows smoothly through the snow Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, on I-88 in DeKalb. Tuesday was the first measurable snowfall in DeKalb County this season.

Traffic flows smoothly through the snow Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, on Interstate 88 in DeKalb. Tuesday was the first measurable snowfall in DeKalb County this season.

Scattered snow showers will once again impact northern Illinois, some causing sharp reductions in visibility both Friday evening and Saturday, the National Weather Service advised.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued about 3 p.m. Friday for McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall and Grundy counties, as well as parts of Will and Cook counties.

The snow will continue into early evening Friday and may result in a “quick dusting of snow,” the National Weather Service said in the outlook.

Scattered snow showers are likely again Saturday, and with westerly winds gusting to 35 mph, “significant reductions in visibility” are likely under the strongest snow showers, the outlook states.

A quick coating to an inch of snow is possible in some areas, according to the outlook. Sub-zero wind chills are expected late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

