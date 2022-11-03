State

Don’t forget: No school on Election Day this year

By Emily K. Coleman
Election signs outside the polling place at Downers Grove North High School on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

This June file photo shows election signs outside the polling place at Downers Grove North High School. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

As voters head to the polls this Election Day, many kids won’t be headed to school.

The Illinois General Assembly passed a bill in May 2021 that, in addition to creating a permanent vote-by-mail option and other changes to election law, made Election Day 2022 a state holiday.

That means public schools and many government offices will be closed on Tuesday — except to function as polling places.

The legislature also made Election Day 2020 a holiday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both bills, however, were one-off pieces of legislation, which means that a new law would be required to make Election Day 2024 or any other election a holiday.

