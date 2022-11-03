Don’t forget: No school on Election Day this year

As voters head to the polls this Election Day, many kids won’t be headed to school.

The Illinois General Assembly passed a bill in May 2021 that, in addition to creating a permanent vote-by-mail option and other changes to election law, made Election Day 2022 a state holiday.

That means public schools and many government offices will be closed on Tuesday — except to function as polling places.

The legislature also made Election Day 2020 a holiday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both bills, however, were one-off pieces of legislation, which means that a new law would be required to make Election Day 2024 or any other election a holiday.