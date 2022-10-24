42 residents, 23 staff at La Salle veterans home test positive for COVID-19

The Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle reported 42 residents and 23 staff as positive for COVID-19.

All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit and are being closely monitored and cared for by Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs personnel, according to a statement released Monday morning from IDVA Director Terry Prince.

All cases are mild presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms, and no one has required hospitalization, Prince said. Cases were identified through the veterans’ home’s regular testing procedures.

The residents have been vaccinated, and COVID-19 treatment therapies have been administered as needed, Prince said. Also, responsible parties have been notified per CDC regulations and notice of the outbreak is posted on the IDVA website.

In November 2020, a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in 36 resident deaths at the La Salle home, prior to the release of the vaccination. The veterans home recorded 203 positive cases among staff and residents. The Auditor General’s Office, among other government agencies, criticized Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration for its response.

At the onset of this outbreak, Prince said the IDVA senior infection preventionist responded to the La Salle Veterans’ Home to work with clinical personnel. Additionally, the state medical officer of the Illinois Department Public Health along with Prince have visited the home to provide advice and assistance.

Communal dining has been curtailed in the home until the outbreak has ended. Activities and social services staff continue to develop leisure activities, in accordance with social distancing practices, “to care for the psychosocial wellbeing of our veterans,” Prince said.

Visitation is allowed; however, family members are asked to delay their visit until the outbreak is resolved.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our military veterans and the heroic staff who care for them,” said Terry Prince, IDVA director. “We take this very seriously. We are following recommendations from local health officials, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the CDC, and the IDPH to safeguard everyone at the facility. This includes conducting health screenings every four hours on our veterans, COVID-19 testing of staff at each shift change, use of N-95 respirator masks with protective face shields, maintaining social-distancing practices, using gloves and gowns, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols.”

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker eased certain COVID-19 state testing requirements and mask mandates in health care facilities. The updated executive order removed the weekly testing requirements for unvaccinated health care and long-term care workers. The order also said face coverings are no longer required in all health care facilities but are still recommended in health care facilities in areas of high community transmission, consistent with CDC guidance.