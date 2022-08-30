$4,000 rebates for electric cars available for another month before reopening in November

The first cycle of the state’s electric vehicle rebate program is coming to a close next month, but the $4,000 rebate applications will reopen in November.

Nearly 1,000 Illinois residents have applied for the program, which launched July 1. Offered by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the policy was created under the extensive clean energy legislation that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law last fall.

“Thanks to our EV Rebate Program, we are making electric vehicle adoption accessible and cost-effective -- putting us on the path to getting 1 million EVs on the road by 2030,” Pritzker said in a statement. “I strongly encourage all eligible residents to apply for the Illinois EPA’s next round of funding. This is how we build a more sustainable state, nation, and world -- together.”

For those who bought an all-electric vehicle on or after July 1, there is still time to apply before the current cycle ends Sept. 30. The next round of funding will run from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31. Those who apply must do so within 90 days of buying an EV.

The $4,000 rebate exclusively covers all-electric vehicles -- new or used -- and does not apply to hybrid plug-ins. Rebates of $1,500 are also available for electric motorcycles.

“We are announcing the second funding cycle now to provide more assurance to prospective Illinois purchasers and automobile dealers in the face of changing market conditions and global supply chain shortages,” Illinois EPA Director John Kim said in a statement. “The significant interest in the program is encouraging.”

As of Aug. 25, 898 non-low income applications were received, 72 low-income applications were received and 22 low-income were awarded.

All Illinois residents are eligible, though funds are limited. As of July 1, the fund had a balance of $17,909,043.

The rebates will be issued after application periods close in the form of a check from the Illinois comptroller. By law, low-income purchasers will be given priority in disbursement.

Applications are available on the IEPA website and must be printed and mailed to the agency along with the required documents. They must be postmarked by the last day of the funding cycle. The agency does not accept applications delivered by fax, email or in person.

At the start of the second funding cycle in November, a new application form will be posted to the website.

The application covers personal, vehicle and dealership information; the vehicle must be purchased in the state of Illinois. Documentation requirements include four main components: copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

The agency has additional information at tinyurl.com/EVRebateFAQ.

• Jenny Whidden is a Report For America corps member covering climate change and the environment for the Daily Herald. To help support her work with a tax-deductible donation, see www.reportforamerica.org/newsrooms/the-daily-herald-2/

