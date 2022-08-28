Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of northern Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of northern Illinois for Sunday afternoon.

Issued at 1:15 p.m., the watch will be in effect until 7 p.m. in the following counties in northeastern: Illinois: Kane, Lake and McHenry.

In north central Illinois, the watch affects Boone, Ogle, DeKalb, Winnebago, LaSalle and Lee counties.

At 2:15 p.m. the NWS updated the warning to include the Quad Cities regions of Illinois and Iowa, including Jo Davies and Stephenson counties in northwestern Illinois. The watch in that region is in effect until 3 p.m.