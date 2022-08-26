High school football kickoff forecast: Warm with a slight breeze

The weather forecast for the start of high school football will be nearly ideal.

The National Weather Service said Friday early evening game-time conditions across most of northern Illinois will comfortably warm with temps in the mid-70s, breezy with northeasterly winds between 5 and 10 mph and humidity hovering around the 60% range.

Better yet: Not a drop of rain in sight.

Once the sun sets, temps will fall to about 60 degrees.

The extended forecast for the weekend looks like this: Saturday’s high temps will be in the 80s. The winds will shift to the southeast and gusts of 15 mph are likely. Nighttime lows will be in the mid-60s.

On Sunday, there is an even chance of rain and even thunderstorms. The rain, if it comes, will likely continue into Monday.