Illinois politicians react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion across the country. The ruling by the court’s conservative majority prompted reaction from Illinois politicians across the state.

Here are excerpts of some of their reactions they released on social media or through official statements:

Former President Barack Obama: “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth: “I am outraged and horrified—this outcome is a nightmare that robs women of their right to make their own choices about their healthcare and their bodies, and it paves the way for a nationwide abortion ban that Republicans have been seeking for decades.”

I am outraged and horrified—this outcome is a nightmare that robs women of their right to make their own choices about their healthcare and their bodies, and it paves the way for a nationwide abortion ban that Republicans have been seeking for decades. https://t.co/7lX4gVfSIn — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 24, 2022

Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin: “Today’s decision by the Supreme Court ends a half-century guarantee that reproductive rights are protected by our Constitution. But the end of Roe v. Wade is not the end of the fight.”

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court ends a half-century guarantee that reproductive rights are protected by our Constitution. But the end of Roe v. Wade is not the end of the fight. — Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) June 24, 2022

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker: “To the right wing officeholders who today are cheering the Supreme Court’s ruling: GET YOUR IRON BOOT OFF WOMEN’S NECKS!”

[ Gov. Pritzker says he’ll call General Assembly into special session to expand abortion rights in Illinois ]

To the right wing officeholders who today are cheering the Supreme Court’s ruling: GET YOUR IRON BOOT OFF WOMEN’S NECKS! pic.twitter.com/SZVG6w5V3z — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 24, 2022

Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul: “I am extremely disappointed with today’s Supreme Court decision, which jeopardizes the health, the safety and the lives of millions of women in the United States – especially those who already have the least access to health care and other resources. This single decision rolls back 50 years of court precedent and with it, decades of progress toward reproductive autonomy. Contrary to the rhetoric used by some, make no mistake: This decision will not end abortion. What it will do is end access to safe abortions for many women throughout the country.”

#SCOTUS confirms what many of us have feared for weeks, but especially women across the country who today see the rights they have held for 50 years eliminated. — Kwame Raoul (@KwameRaoul) June 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville: “Make no mistake: this decision is the culmination of a decades-long attack by extreme politicians to exert power and control over women’s bodily autonomy.”

Make no mistake: this decision is the culmination of a decades-long attack by extreme politicians to exert power and control over women’s bodily autonomy.



It's never been more urgent to codify Roe's protections -- including access to abortion care.https://t.co/CFWB0q5zYn — Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) June 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville: “Today is a dark day for women and Americans across the nation. The Supreme Court just struck down our constitutional right to privacy and bodily autonomy. In the history of our country, Americans have never, ever, lost a constitutional right. Unfortunately, that’s now no longer true.

“Abortion became illegal in at least 13 states today — often with no exceptions for rape and incest. This marks a shameful moment in our country’s history — a day that will always be remembered as the moment the Supreme Court ripped away a woman’s right to make decisions about her body and conservatives across the country criminalized health care.

“This activist Supreme Court is clearly ruling to meet the demands of an extremist minority of Americans. There must be court reform to restore public trust and confidence in their role of ensuring equal justice under the law.

“I am shocked and disgusted by the plans that Republican lawmakers have laid out to impose a federal ban on abortion care and use this decision to overturn other legal precedents that protect our civil rights. As these Republican lawmakers’ extreme agenda moves forward, our lives will change radically, even those of us in states like Illinois. The ultra-conservative Court’s opinions in this ruling make clear that our civil rights are broadly under threat — everything from who we can marry, to which Americans are protected from illegal discrimination is now at risk.

“But We, the people, can take action. We need a U.S. Senate majority willing to support procedural reforms to the filibuster. The Biden Administration must act urgently and boldly to protect and expand access to reproductive health care through administrative action, litigation, and every available tool. And the U.S. Senate must take up legislation like the House-passed Women’s Health Protection Act to protect reproductive freedoms for all Americans.”

Democratic state Treasurer Michael Frerichs: “As the father of a teenage daughter, I am furious with the hypocritical politicians who seek to control her body and have decided that she, and every other woman in my life, and in our country, are incapable of making decisions about their own body.”

Personal decisions about a pregnancy should be made by the woman with the support of the people she loves and trusts. Today’s US Supreme Court majority decision allows out-of-touch—mostly male—politicians to criminalize women and doctors for making these difficult decisions. https://t.co/6qzvIeOJqF — Michael Frerichs (@MikeForIllinois) June 24, 2022

Democratic Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton: “I am angry but unafraid. Today, and every day, I will continue fighting for a woman’s right to bodily autonomy. I am disappointed but determined. Although we have known for weeks that our right to bodily autonomy can be a matter of debate, and can be taken away with a single decision, we cannot avoid the deep ache caused by this ruling. It is a dark day for our country. I ache for the women across the nation who fear for what comes next. I ache for my daughters, who are losing a constitutional right that was afforded to their mother. I ache for the lives—the lives of BIPOC women, in particular—that this decision has put at risk.”

I'm furious and disappointed at the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.



It was for this very devastating reality we wrote reproductive freedoms like abortion into state law.



We'll fight to ensure Illinois remains a safe haven for women and families everywhere. — Juliana Stratton (@JulianaforLG) June 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Darrin LaHood, R-Peoria: “As a father of three and a Pro-Life advocate, I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case. Today is a huge victory for sanctity of Life.”

As a father of three and a Pro-Life advocate, I applaud the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case. Today is a huge victory for sanctity of Life. pic.twitter.com/jQZAkj54m4 — Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) June 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland: “We are rejoicing to the utmost! Praise God for this victory for LIFE!”

We are rejoicing to the utmost! Praise God for this victory for LIFE! pic.twitter.com/4D4O07xstG — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) June 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville: ”This is a historic and incredible day for Life and the unborn in America, a day that all of us in the pro-life movement have been praying for and working towards. The Supreme Court was absolutely right to overturn previous, wrongly-decided abortion decisions.”

This is a historic and incredible day for Life and the unborn in America, a day that all of us in the pro-life movement have been praying for and working towards. The Supreme Court was absolutely right to overturn previous, wrongly-decided abortion decisions. pic.twitter.com/vh1ciN6NmT — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) June 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Illinois Democratic Party Chair of Matteson: “Today’s Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade is infuriating. The erasure of 50 years of precedent will have a detrimental impact on many Americans. We must continue to work in Congress to protect the right to abortion.”

Today’s Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade is infuriating. The erasure of 50 years of precedent will have a detrimental impact on many Americans. We must continue to work in Congress to protect the right to abortion. https://t.co/LQaXCC6ug8 — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) June 24, 2022

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan: “For so many of us in Illinois, the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is something we’ve prayed, fought and worked toward for decades. The next decision — with power back in the states — is about where Illinois will go from here. J.B. Pritzker and politicians in both parties have made Illinois the worst state in the nation for pro-life values. That ends when we elect a pro-life governor this November.”