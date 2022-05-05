IDPH ‘did not ID and respond to the seriousness’ of La Salle veterans home COVID-19 outbreak, auditor’s report says

The Illinois Department of Public Health, which is under the jurisdiction of Gov. JB Pritzker’s office, “did not identify and respond to the seriousness” of a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in 36 resident deaths at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, according to a report released Thursday by the Auditor General’s Office.

The House of Representatives directed the auditor general’s office to conduct a performance audit of the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the La Salle veterans home.

In November 2020, the veterans home had 203 positive cases among staff and residents at the home.

The outbreak brought scrutiny to the veterans home from committees within the General Assembly. The head of the state’s veterans administration Linda Chapa LaVia resigned amid the fallout, and the administrator of the La Salle facility also was removed from her post. Also there is pending wrongful death lawsuits filed among some of the residents’ families.

State auditors reviewed emails and documentation and conducted meetings and determined although IDPH officials were informed of the increasing positive cases almost on a daily basis, IDPH did not identify and respond to the seriousness of the outbreak, the Auditor General’s report said.

It was the IDVA chief of staff who had to request assistance, the report said. The chief inquired about a site visit and about rapid tests (Nov. 9), and inquired about getting antibody treatments (Nov. 11) for La Salle Veterans’ Home residents. From the documents reviewed, IDPH officials did not offer any advice or assistance as to how to slow the spread at the home, offer to provide additional rapid COVID-19 tests, and were unsure of the availability of the antibody treatments for long-term care settings prior to being requested by the IDVA chief of staff. It wasn’t until the Nov. 11, when the IDPH State Medical Officer noted she spoke to the IDPH chief and he told her the governor “was very concerned and wanted IDPH to visit the home that a site visit by IDPH was scheduled.” The site visit was conducted the following day.

Auditors recommend IDPH should: clearly define its role in relation to monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at Illinois Veterans’ Homes; and develop policies and procedures that clearly identify criteria that mandate IDPH intervention at Veterans’ Homes during an outbreak of COVID-19. Auditors also recommend IDVA should ensure the IDVA director works with the Department of Public Health and the governor’s office during COVID-19 outbreaks to advocate for the health, safety, and welfare of the veterans who reside in the homes under IDVA’s care; and the senior home administrator position is filled and the duties of the position include monitoring and providing guidance to the Veterans’ Homes during COVID-19 outbreaks.

