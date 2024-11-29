Study reveals rural bridge maintenance economic costs, includes Lee and Ogle counties

Bridges are vital for Illinois’ economy, especially for agriculture, by connecting communities and improving transportation efficiency. Well-maintained bridges reduce costs, support commerce and enhance safety. (AP photo/David Mercer/AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Illinois Soybean Association commissioned a study to evaluate the economic impact of maintaining reliable bridge infrastructure to efficiently transport farmers’ products to market.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts a record-setting Illinois soybean harvest of 720 million bushels in 2024 and a robust infrastructure is crucial to support the increased output as agricultural productivity is also expected to grow by 15% to 30% over the next 20 years.

“Roads and bridges are the first point of connection between soybean farmers and the market,” said ISA Market Development Committee Chair Brady Holst.

“Well-maintained bridges ensure farmers have timely access to processing facilities, grain elevators and transportation hubs. That’s why ISA commissioned this study to gain insights into the economic impacts of this vital infrastructure, not just for farmers, but our state as a whole.”

The ISA study conducted a cost-benefit analysis for all roadway bridges within Illinois, excluding the Chicago metropolitan area and interstate bridges.

The study also analyzed the economic impacts specific to Illinois’ top 13 agricultural-producing counties, including Bureau, Champaign, Christian, Henry, Iroquois, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, McLean, Ogle, Sangamon, Shelby and Vermilion.

Holst

Study Findings

A major takeaway of the study is that every dollar invested in Illinois bridge maintenance results in $4.97 in benefits for all roadway users. For the top 13 agricultural counties, specifically, every dollar invested in bridge maintenance results in $3 in benefits for all users.

The broader impacts of investing in the maintenance of reliable bridges can include additional employment, labor income and value to the local, regional and state economies.

According to the ISA study, bridge investments in Illinois will provide approximately 52,640 jobs, a labor income of $2.83 billion and an added economic value of $5.63 billion over the next 30 years.

For Illinois’ top 13 agricultural counties, bridge investments will provide approximately 5,979 jobs, $231.9 million in labor income and $639.8 million in total value added.

“Investing in bridges isn’t just a good deal for Illinois farmers, it’s a win for all Illinois citizens. The long-term benefits of bridge repair and maintenance are significant economic opportunities for our state,” Holst said.

The ISA study also underscored the need for continued investment by assessing the condition of Illinois’ 26,873 bridges statewide.

Alarmingly, many of Illinois’ bridges are in a state of disrepair, posing significant risks. In fact, 65% of bridges statewide are in fair or poor condition.

The study also highlighted that 72% of bridges in Illinois are owned by local governments, making repair or replacement significantly challenging due to budget constraints.

“If these deteriorating bridges are not repaired or replaced, they will be given weight restrictions or be closed,” Holst said.

“If this happens, the resulting detours will increase transportation costs and travel time for farmers and other roadway users, negatively impacting farmers’ livelihoods and the overall health of our state’s economy.”

To read the full study on the economic impact of rural bridges in Illinois, visit https://www.ilsoy.org/market-development-study/.