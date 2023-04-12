Mathews Company launches new grain handling product line

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Mathews Company, a leading provider of agricultural equipment, announced the launch of its new grain handling product line.

This initial launch includes bucket elevators and distributors, with additional product launches planned for 2024 and beyond.

Manufactured at the M-C global headquarters in Crystal Lake, these new products have been engineered to withstand the toughest operating conditions of a modern grain site.

The bucket elevator product features heavy-gauge welded and hot dip galvanized construction, as well as the use of premium components supplied by well-known industry partners.

Similarly, the distributor features solid welded construction that is hot dip galvanized and includes a large access door for maintenance and a mounting port to install an optional blower for dust control.

Additionally, an optional maintenance platform and various control options are available.

Much like the highly successful grain dryer product line that M-C has been known for, these additional products include the long-time philosophy of “Iron Horse Quality,” which has been built into the company’s products for nearly 70 years.

“We are excited to introduce these new additions to the market which will give producers high quality and competitively priced options to choose from,” said Joseph Shulfer, president of M-C.

“We’ve learned that the industry has struggled to keep up with demand, so we will help ensure availability of premium choices for producers making improvements to their grain site operations.”

Available in 4-, 6- or 8-port configurations with spouting sizes ranging from 6 through 16 inches, the distributor product lineup features numerous options that producers can choose from to ensure operational needs are met, plus provide opportunity for grain site growth in the future.

In a similar way, M-C’s new bucket elevator product line is available in sizes ranging from 1,500 to 14,000 bushels per hour and has been sized to optimize grain flow rates through standard spouting sizes of 6 through 16 inches.

To learn more about M-C, visit www.mathewscompany.com.