Spotty turnout at the polls in La Salle County so far Tuesday

Voter turnout was solid, if not spectacular, in La Salle-Peru thanks to contested mayoral races. Outside L-P, however, foot traffic at the polls was spotty, at best.

The VFW Hall in La Salle, home to four precincts, reported 160 voters by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“That’s good turnout so far,” said Tina Strickland, an election judge at La Salle precinct 9, which comprised just under half the VFW’s totals.

It was the same story at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Peru, home to four precincts. Peru precinct 9 reported 79 voters by 9:15 a.m.

“We’ve been very busy so far,” said election judge Mary Hammerich.

Other precincts at St. John lagged behind Hammerich’s, but election judges anticipated an after-work crowd to boost the early lull.

“We’re doing great,” election judge Bill Twardowski said, “but we’re not doing bad, either.”

The L-P activity was expected because both cities have hotly-contested mayoral races. In Peru, incumbent Ken Kolowski is trying to fend off challenger Doug Bernabei, a former police chief. In La Salle, incumbent Jeff Grove faces a crowded field of three challengers.

La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner had last month estimated 25% to 30% turnout Tuesday, citing the volume of contested races and questions. Spring turnout usually hovers around 22%, she said.

Reaching the one-quarter mark looked like a shaky bet at mid-morning. While a few L-P precincts had brisk foot traffic, activity was slower in Utica and especially Oglesby despite contested referendums.

Utica-area voters will decide whether to fund a $10 million annex at Waltham Elementary. Nevertheless, a modest 31 voters reported to Utica precinct 1 at the Utica Village Hall.

“It’s been steady,” said Don Poll, election judge.

That wasn’t the case in Oglesby. Election judges reported slow activity at the Oglesby fire station and at the Dickinson House.

Steve Wasilewski, an election judge at the Dickinson House, projected turnout was headed to 10% – an estimate that included early voting.

There were about 150 voters just after noon across four precincts at the Polish National Alliance Hall in Streator. That is a little slow, but expected, the veteran election judges reported. A contested election for two Streator City Council seats, along with contested township and high school board races are on the ballot.