Rochelle Elementary School Board: Tilton School expansion on track for fall opening

The Rochelle Elementary School District Board of Education heard an update June 10 on its current Tilton Elementary School addition project from District Business Manager Kevin Dale.

The $14.237 million renovation and expansion project began in summer 2025 and will be completed in phases through the summer of 2026, with plans for completion by the time school starts in August.

Dale said the new addition is “basically completely finished” and final steps are being taken, such as light sensors, speakers and furniture installation.

“The classrooms are basically finished,” Dale said. “On the renovation side, we’re redoing plumbing, HVAC and the PA system and putting in all-new ceilings and lights. There’s a lot going on. There are a lot of trades all in there at the same time and working great together.”

Dale said “everything is still on track” for the work to be completed by the time school starts.

The district is tying in health life safety needs with recommended security enhancements and staff needs and wants, namely alleviating issues caused by limited space in the building. The district’s plans include a face-lift of the existing building and additional space to be added in the expansion with additional classrooms, multi-purpose room, gym, library and music room space, ADA accessibility, technology and climate control.

In recent years, the district found in a health life safety evaluation that an estimated $7.9 million worth of work was required at the school and tied those needs in with an addition. Health life safety concerns the physical safety of the building for students and staff to occupy. Tilton School was built in 1949.

Dale said during the meeting that a Rochelle Middle School science classroom renovation project is also scheduled for this summer, including new cabinets, sinks and demonstration stations. A $50,000 matching state grant will be used for the work.

Rooms have been cleared out for the work and a recent asbestos check was done. The work will be done when that portion is resolved, Dale said.

Personnel

The board unanimously approved personnel changes, including the certificated employment of Haley Swan (second grade teacher, Central Elementary School).

Under support staff, the board unanimously approved the resignations of Alexis Czaplinski (paraprofessional, Central), Gracee Holmgren (paraprofessional, Lincoln), Justin Montero (paraprofessional, RMS), Noah Norris (paraprofessional, RMS), Ella Seebach (paraprofessional, Lincoln) and Teigan Young (paraprofessional, Lincoln), the transfer of Jaclyn Seller (paraprofessional from RMS to Lincoln) and the employment of Judith Avila (special education professional, Lincoln), Kenzie Boardman (school nurse, Lincoln), Samantha Cruz (paraprofessional, Central), Travis Jensen (paraprofessional, Lincoln), Macy Lewis (paraprofessional, Stepping Stones), Brenda Lopez-Perez (bilingual paraprofessional, RMS) and Ianna Smith (paraprofessional, RMS).

For extracurriculars, the board unanimously approved the resignations of Alex Bueno (seventh grade boys track coach) and Noah Norris (seventh grade speech coach) and the employment of Seth Richolson (eighth grade lunch supervisor) and Shelby Sanderson (girls assistant basketball coach).

End of year

The board unanimously approved end-of-year action items such as district auditors, attorneys and bank depositories, all of which remained the same from the previous year. The board will continue to meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln School cafeteria.

The board will not meet in July. The board gave unanimous approval to the district office to conduct summer business operations, such as hiring and bill payment, between the June and August meetings.