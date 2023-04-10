DeKalb District 428 school board candidates weigh in on unofficial election results

DeKALB – Incumbent Samantha McDavid and newcomers Steven Byers and Christopher Boyes say they are optimistic about securing a seat on the DeKalb District 428 school board as the apparent top vote-getters in the April 4 consolidated election.
Unofficial results show Byers tallied 1,879 votes, followed by McDavid with 1,602, Boyes with 1,342 and Vanta Bynum with 1,031 in Tuesday’s election.
The outcome of the election, however, won’t be certified until April 18, at which point more information may become available concerning the write-in candidates in the field and their fate.
There are four spots up for grabs on the school board. Board members Jeromy Olson and Sarah Moses did not seek reelection.
Byers said he was pleased with how the election turnout fared.
“I think it went fine,” Byers said. “I think we had a little bit less voters than I think a lot of us expected. But I think it was fine. I think people who cared came out and voted.”
Byers said he’s excited to be among the top vote-getters and have the chance to potentially serve on the school board, if the unofficial election results hold.
“I’m glad that people think I’d be good for the job,” Byers said. “I guess that means I should do it.”
McDavid shared that sentiment.
“I think that anybody that runs is doing so because they’d like to win and to be one of the top most vote-getters,” McDavid said. “There’s some assurance there that people voted for you and that they believe in you. Of course, I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the community.”
She said she believes the reason people voted for her is easy to pinpoint.
“I do really try to listen to especially families about what they want for their children and about what they want for their families as far as education and try to make decisions based on as much information as I have in ways that will support students the best way that we can with the resources that we have,” McDavid said. “I hope that people see that.”
Boyes said he is proud to be among the top vote-getters vying for a seat on the school board.
“I think it’s an absolute honor and a privilege for the people of our district to think that I have the knowledge and information to go ahead and help our district,” Boyes said. “I think it’s really just an honor to serve our community.”
Boyes is active in the community serving as treasurer of the Rotary Club of Sycamore, grand knight of Knights of Columbus Council, vice chair of Pumpkin Fest Board and vice chair of the ambassadors for the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.
Boyes said he believes the community has been longing for change and that by voting for him, people know what they are getting.
“I think it shows that the voters have gotten involved and they’ve decided who they’d like to see representing them on their school board,” Boyes said.