2023 election results for DeKalb School District 428 school board

DeKALB – DeKalb voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to decide who will next sit on the DeKalb School District 428 Board of Education, choosing among seven candidates for four four-year seats.

Results are expected to begin publishing after polls closed at 7 p.m. Voters should remember that results aren’t certified for two weeks and write-in results won’t be known Tuesday.

The race featured incumbent Samantha McDavid and newcomers Vanta Bynum, Steve Byers and Christopher Boyes. Also in the race are Eric Larsen, incumbent David Seymour and Howard Solomon, all of whom are write-in candidates. Solomon previously served a term on the school board from 2015 to 2019.

Board members Sarah Moses and Jeromy Olson did not seek reelection to the board.

