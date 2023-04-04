Today is Election Day, here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls

Today is Election Day, when voters across the state will head to the polls to elect municipal leaders, school, library and park district board members, and answer referendum questions.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Click here for a list of polling places around the county.

There is still time to register to vote, but if you register today, you must cast your ballot at the same time. You must bring two forms of ID to the polling place to register. Find out if you’re registered and find your polling place by clicking here to be directed to Kane County Clerk’s website.

To learn more about the candidates before heading to the polls, click here for a list of candidates and links to their completed Shaw Local candidate questionnaires.

The Kane County Chronicle will have complete election coverage throughout the day Tuesday. Check back frequently for updated information and election returns, beginning once the polls close.