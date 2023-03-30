Ward 3 Plano City Council candidates express their views on taxes, crime, assault weapons and more

Voters in Plano’s Ward 3 will be asked to cast their ballots for one of two candidates seeking to serve as alderman in next Tuesday’s election.

Ward 3 encompasses the area south of Route 34 and east of Big Rock Creek.

The candidates are Keith Riddle, 54, owner of Procool LLC and The Venue at Procool Inc. in Plano, and Katherine Lee Wickens, 71, who is retired as a senior adult probation officer in Kane County after 30 years of service.

Shaw Local News Network recently sent questionnaires asking the candidates where they stand on several issues affecting the community. Here is how the candidates responded to several of the questions:

Plano City Council Ward 3 Alderman election candidate Keith Riddle (Photo provided by Keith Riddle )

Keith Riddle

Why are you running for office?

To be the voice for the people in my community and to offer new ideas and perspectives in dealing with the issues that face the city.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Everyone is qualified to be an alderman. But I do have business knowledge that I think can be beneficial.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January?

Opposed. This is a blatant violation of our right to bear arms.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I wouldn’t say it is a problem. We are fortunate in Plano to have such an outstanding police department. I work closely with our police and I encourage Neighborhood Watch groups.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

In regards to the local government, I think it could have been handled better. In regards to business, it was handled the best anyone could in the situation where the state was imposing threats and fines.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned a lot about the law vs. mandates.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Attract new business to Plano.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Absolutely! There are many things that can be done.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

My focus is on the infrastructure, mainly the water system in Plano. Commonsense decisions have to be made about water rate increases to pay for that infrastructure. For over a decade it has been ignored and the time has run out. The water system, water towers are in need of maintenance that is very expensive.

Katherine Lee Wickens

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I am very dedicated and want to improve and implement services and programs for Plano citizens. During my professional tenure, I learned how to listen without judgment.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am qualified because of my professional experience with different walks of life.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January?

I don’t believe assault weapons should be given to private citizens. I do believe that citizens should be given the opportunity to have firearms for protection, as well as recreation.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

A few years ago, my house was robbed. Things were stolen that were very precious to me that will never be returned. My two little dogs were home at the time and were terrorized by the experience. To answer the question: Yes there is crime in Plano. If there is a committee within the council that studies or has meetings with the Plano police I would be very happy to be included.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The pandemic was hard on everyone for many reasons. I do not know of any problems locally with the handling of pandemic issues.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Families were divided. Some got vaccinated, some did not. The governor made decisions that were very unpopular. I hope we never have to go through that again.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Lower the taxes on businesses to encourage them to want to come to Plano.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Reduce the tax burden on seniors.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I am unable to answer this question as I do not have enough information about this subject.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

1. I would address the lack of senior services by encouraging the City Council to provide funding; contact Senior Services in Yorkville, and go to seniors and get ideas as to what they want to do. 2. I was told by a citizen who lives across from Centennial School that there is speeding and children are in danger. I would go to the Streets Department and ask if they could put speed bumps in front of the school. 3. I also heard from a citizen the city needs to enforce the issue of not letting people park in the street in a heavy snow. I do not know to whom I would address this problem. There were other concerns, as well.