Find quick links to Kendall County April 4 candidate questionnaires here

Here is a listing of Kendall County area candidates running for office in the April 4 consolidated election along with a link to their completed Shaw Local News Network questionnaire. Note: If you are a candidate and have not received a questionnaire, please email news@kendallcountynow.com and we will forward you a questionnaire.

Oswego Village President

Troy Parlier

Ryan Kauffman

Oswego Village Trustee

James Marter II

Terry Olson

Jason Kapus

Luis Perez

Karin-McCarthy Lange

Andrew Torres

Yorkville City Council

Ward 3:

Chris Funkhouser

Malanda Griffin

Ward 4:

Russell “Rusty” Corneils

Maryalice Lundquist

Plano City Council

Katherine Lee Wickens

Keith Riddle

Sandwich City Council

Ward 2:

Cara Killey

Adam Arnett

Ward 3:

William Fritsch

Sandwich Library District

Nancy Sanders

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Board

Darin Peterson

David A. Guss

D. Scott Harmon

John A. Hardy

Kristopher Lackey

Kelly Pleva

Richard Vinyard

Jeff Farren

Gary D. Schlapp

Martin Schwartz

Ken Johnson

Richard A. Huseman

Oswego SD308 Board of Education

Two-year term:

Jared Ploger

Kevin D. Johnson

Four-year term:

Dominck Cirone

Richard B. Gilmore

Heather Gregar

Joanne Anastasia Johnson

Amy Murillo

Mary Jo Wenmouth

Nicky A. Boecker

Yorkville SD115 Board of Education

From Bristol Township:

Jason Demas

Darren J. Crawford

Jorge A. Ayala

Leslie Smogor

Remaining townships:

Michael Houston

Molly Gerke

Wayland W. Middendorf

Michael Knoll

Plano SD88 Board of Education

Tim Waldrop

Kyle R. Klatt

Kimberly A. Velazquez

Charles Schneider

Mike Jernigan

Doug Lyle