Find quick links to Kendall County April 4 candidate questionnaires here

Here is a listing of Kendall County area candidates running for office in the April 4 consolidated election along with a link to their completed Shaw Local News Network questionnaire.
Oswego Village President
Oswego Village Trustee
Terry Olson
Yorkville City Council
Ward 3:
Chris Funkhouser
Malanda Griffin
Ward 4:
Russell “Rusty” Corneils
Plano City Council
Katherine Lee Wickens
Sandwich City Council
Ward 2:
Adam Arnett
Ward 3:
Sandwich Library District
Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Board
Kelly Pleva
Richard Vinyard
Gary D. Schlapp
Oswego SD308 Board of Education
Two-year term:
Four-year term:
Richard B. Gilmore
Yorkville SD115 Board of Education
From Bristol Township:
Jason Demas
Darren J. Crawford
Remaining townships:
Michael Houston
Plano SD88 Board of Education
Kyle R. Klatt
Charles Schneider
Mike Jernigan
Doug Lyle