Will County gets more early voting locations Monday

The Will County Clerk’s Office will expand early voting to 25 locations Monday.

Election day for local elections is April 4.

Hours for early voting will vary at each location, the clerk’s office said in a news release. Hours will be expanded at many locations to include weekends and evenings starting March 27.

Voters can also vote early at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet through April 3.

Residents who must register to vote or change their address may participate in grace period registration and voting at an early voting location if they bring two forms of identification, one of which must show their address. Voters must register and cast their ballot during that visit.

For a complete list of early voting locations and hours, visit willcountyclerk.gov and click on the Early Voting page. The page also provides information on grace period registration requirements.