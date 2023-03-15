Savena Joiner, Plainfield School District 202 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Savena Joiner

What office are you seeking? Plainfield SD 202 Board of Education

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 46

Occupation and Employer: Learning Behavior Specialist with Naperville SD 203

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently a Precinct Committee Person for Kendall County Na Au Say Township

City: Joliet

Campaign Website: https://savenajoiner.org

Education: Bachelor of Arts in English Literature, University of Il at Chicago

Master of Arts in Teaching, National Louis University

Learning Behavior Specialist Endorsement, National Louis University

Community involvement: In the past I’ve volunteered as an Assistant cheer coach for the Plainfield Saints, parent volunteer, parent helper with local Girl Scouts troop, volunteered with Naperville Boys & Girls Club (no longer operational), former Director of Community Engagement with MAC Athletics (Illinois Raptors youth Basketball team)

Marital status/Immediate family: No spouse, 1 daughter

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I feel that I can weigh in on district matters from a unique perspective. As a veteran educator and former 202 parent, I feel that I understand the needs of District 202 families and how we can best help the schools address them.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

What makes me best qualified for school board is that I’m passionate about making education accessible for all students. Accessibility is not just about being able to enter a building or a classroom. It’s about building a school community where students feel a sense of belonging. It’s about building a community where students can look around and see themselves being represented, valued, and celebrated. This may seem idealistic to some people, but I do feel that the culture of an organization begins with the expectations and examples set by leadership.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No not at this time

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

N/A

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

In a district where there are 30 schools and over 25,000 students I’d like to think that all students are treated fairly. However, in reality, I’m certain there are times where LGBTQ students have had to face adversity and discrimination in Plainfield SD202. It’s an unfortunate reality in todays schools, not just in Plainfield, but nationwide. This is why it is important to strengthen our community relationships in schools amongst students and with staff as well. With strong supports in place our students will feel valued and protected even in the face of adversity.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is a huge topic. Depending on one’s perspective and background one may feel that the district is doing a great job. Another perspective may feel that the district is lacking in certain aspects of DEI. PSD202, like many other local school districts, is limited in diverse perspectives and representation. In order to maximize our effectiveness in handling DEI, we need a wide array of demographics represented in leadership and amongst staff. PSD202 has greatly evolved and grown in terms of diversity in the last 10 years. I would love to see the district continue to grow, expand, and be more purposeful in actively recruiting staff to represent the demographics of the student population.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

I believe the district can be more purposeful in recruiting and retaining a more diverse workforce and leadership staff.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

The PSD202 teachers salary is comparable to salaries of other nearby districts but also much less than some.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I would love to support changes to teacher pay scales. If we want to recruit and retain high quality teachers, their rate of pay needs to reflect how valuable they are to the district. Something needs to be done in Plainfield to ensure that the district has enough funding to cover the cost of increased teacher salaries.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

n/a

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

n/a

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

n/a

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I believe the National Sex Education Standards are developmentally appropriate according to age and grade level. There’s a great deal of fear and accusations surrounding these standards and how they are being implemented in the classroom. I encourage parents to chat with their children’s teachers and building administrators to learn more about how this topic is being discussed at their students grade level and school. Avoid reading articles and social media posts regarding the National Sex Education Standards and the Illinois Learning Standards for Comprehensive Personal Health and Safety and Sexual Health Education.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

As an educator, I feel that the COVID-19 pandemic was handled as well as possible. There was no blueprint on how to run a school, a state, a country during a 21st century pandemic. It was a time where most districts were “building the plane while they were flying it”, meaning we all had to figure out what to do as we were doing it. Mistakes were made, but ultimately, we all did the best we could to support students and make it through to better times.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

My biggest take away from the pandemic is valuing human interaction and connections. Staying connected to family and friends whether through zoom or an outdoor gathering, is what helped me get through it.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

n/a

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

n/a

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

n/a

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely! The purpose of elections are for the people to make their decision and vote. When the people speak, we should all accept the outcome.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe government should be open, transparent, and accountable to its people.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, with limits to ensure National Security