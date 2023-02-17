Here are the April 4 referendum questions in Kane County

The April 4 consolidated election ballots will have several referendum questions, depending on town of residence. Here are the questions Kane County voters will decide on this spring, according to the Kane County Clerk.

1. Batavia Public School District 101: Shall the Board of Education of Batavia Community Unit School District Number 101, Kane County, Illinois, be authorized to build and equip a new H.C. Storm School and a new Louise White School and demolish the existing buildings, and alter, repair, equip and improve its other school facilities, including but not limited to installing student safety and security enhancements and improving roofs, floors, windows, HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems and improve the sites thereof, and issue its bonds to the amount of $140 million for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

2. Central School District 301: Shall the Board of Education of Central Community Unit School District Number 301, Kane and DeKalb Counties, Illinois, build and equip a new high school building, including an auditorium and career technical education labs, build and equip an athletic stadium with artificial turf, a field house and athletic fields on the new high school site, improve said site and issue its bonds to the amount of $195 million for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

3. City of Batavia: Shall the elected office of the City Clerk of the City of Batavia be abolished and the duties of the City Clerk be assigned to an appointed City Clerk? Shall the elected office of the City Treasurer of the City of Batavia be abolished and the duties of the City Treasurer be assigned to the City Finance Director at no additional cost to the City?

4. Kaneland School District 302: Shall the Board of Education of Kaneland Community Unit School District Number 302, Kane and DeKalb Counties, Illinois, build and equip an addition to and alter, repair and equip the Kaneland High School Building, including but not limited to the repair and replacement of infrastructure and mechanical systems and the renovation of learning environments; build and equip a stadium facility on the high school campus site; improve the high school campus site; develop an expanded secure vestibule and a new entrance at said high school building; and issue its bonds to the amount of $57 million for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

5. Sugar Grove Public Library: Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Sugar Grove Public Library District, Kane County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.147% above the limiting rate for library purposes for levy year 2021 and be equal to 0.271% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2023? The approximate amount of taxes extendable at the most recently extended limiting rate is $690,107, and the approximate amount of taxes extendable if the proposition is approved is $1,508,217. For the 2023 levy year the approximate amount of the additional tax extendable against property containing a single family residence and having a fair market value at the time of the referendum of $100,000 is estimated to be $49. If the proposition is approved, the aggregate extension for 2023 will be determined by the limiting rate set forth in the proposition, rather than the otherwise applicable limiting rate calculated under the provisions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law commonly known as the Property Tax Cap Law.

6. Village of Elburn: Shall the Village of Elburn, Kane County, Illinois, build and equip a public safety facility for the Elburn Police Department and improve the site thereof, and issue its general obligation bonds to the amount of $9.9 million for the purpose of paying the costs thereof, said bonds bearing interest at not to exceed the rate of 7% per annum?

Early voting for the April 4 election begins Friday, March 10 at the Kane County Clerk’s Office in Geneva and at the Aurora satellite office. Early voting expands to more locations around the county on Monday, March 20. Early voting at all sites ends Monday, April 3.

For more information about the upcoming election, visit the Kane County Clerk’s website.