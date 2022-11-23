Batavia D-101 referendum fails by small margin as Kane officials certify election results

GENEVA – The Kane County Clerk certified election results Tuesday showed that the Batavia District 101 referendum failed by 24 votes and incumbent County Board members Michael Kenyon, R-South Elgin, and Chris Kious, D-Algonquin, both retained their seats.

District 101 had asked voters for a $140 million bond issue for new school buildings, but it was 7,060 no to 7,036 yes, a difference of a mere 24 votes.

Another referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot was asking whether Campton Hills could appoint its village clerk rather than elect one, and that failed as well, 3,834 no to 1,242 yes, a difference of 2,592 votes.

Some county races were close as well:

• Kenyon won re-election with 3,029 votes to Democrat challenger Ted Penesis’s 2,969 votes, a difference of 60 votes.

• Kious won re-election with 2,743 votes to Republican challenger Gregory Buck’s 2,688, a difference of 55 votes.

In countywide races, incumbent Jack Cunningham won re-election with 84,314 votes to Democrat challenger Nicolas Jimenez’s 71,938 votes.

Incumbent Sheriff Ron Hain won re-election with 89,923 votes to his Republican challenger Jeffrey Bodin’s 66,421 votes.

Former Kane County Board chairman Chris Lauzen won his race for County Treasurer with 80,966 votes to Democrat Jeffrey Pripusich’s 74,834 votes.

In other county races, incumbent County Board member Dale Berman, R-North Aurora, won re-election with 4,631 votes to Republican challenger Robert McQuillan’s 4,187 votes.

Incumbent Bill Lenert, R-Sugar Grove, also won re-election with 5,282 votes to Democrat challenger Deirdre Battaglia’s 3,634 votes.

Democrat challenger William Tarver’s 5,164 votes unseated incumbent David Brown, R-Batavia, who got 4,489 votes.

Democrat Leslie Juby also won her seat in District 11 representing Geneva with 5,359 votes to Brian Jones’ 4,796 votes.

In St. Charles, Republican Bill Roth won his seat for District 12 with 4,805 votes over Democrat Steve Bruesewitz’s 4,069.

Democrat Michael Linder won his race for District 13 with 4,179 votes, unseating incumbent Republican Todd Wallace, who received 4,056 votes. Both are St. Charles residents. District 13 includes parts of Geneva and St. Charles.

Incumbent Mark Davoust, R-St. Charles, kept his seat with 5,184 votes to Democrat challenger Tom Hodge’s 4,030 votes.

In District 15, formerly Barbara Wojnicki’s seat in Campton Hills, went to Republican David Young with 5,043 votes to Democrat Scott Johansen’s 3,696 votes.

For District 18 in Elburn, Republican Richard Williams won with 5,102 votes over Democrat Sam Walker’s 3,686 votes.

Incumbent Clifford Surges, R-Gilberts, was reelected with 4,015 votes to Democrat challenger Courtney Boe’s 3,688 votes.

Incumbent Vern Tepe, D-Huntley, kept his seat in District 22 with 3,427 votes to Republican challenger Jeffrey Meyer’s 3,304 votes.

Cunningham said some mail-in ballots that were postmarked after Nov. 8 were not counted.

Voter turnout was 159,613 or just over 53% of the 301,004 registered voters in Kane County, according to the clerk’s website.