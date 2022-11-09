Unofficial election results for Kane County races

Here’s a look at the unofficial totals of all Kane County races:

KANE COUNTY (292 out of 292 precincts reporting)

Sheriff

Ron Hain, (D) (Incumbent) 86,901 votes, 55.87%

Jeff Bodin, (R) 65,508 votes, 42.12%

Treasurer

Chris Lauzen, (R) 79,570 votes, 51.16%

Jeffrey Pripusich, (D) 72,324 votes, 46.50%

Clerk

John “Jack” Cunningham, (R) (Incumbent) 82,756 votes, 53.21%

Nicolas “Nico” Jimenez, (D) 69,569 votes, 44.73%

KANE COUNTY BOARD

District 1 (8 of 8 precincts reporting)

Myrna Molina, (D) (uncontested) 2,315 votes, 75.78%

District 2 (14 out of 14 precincts reporting)

Dale Berman, (D) 4,461 votes, 50.90%

Robert (Bob) McQuillan, (R) 4,112 votes, 46.92%

District 3 (12 out of 12 precincts reporting)

Anita Lewis, (D) (uncontested) 2,426 votes, 75.74%

District 4 (17 out of 17 precincts reporting)

Mavis Bates, (D) 4,182 votes, 61.24%

Donald M. “Buzz” Foley, (R) 2,512 votes, 36.78%

District 5 (18 out of 18 precincts reporting)

Deirdre Battaglia, (D) 3,515 votes, 39.29%

Bill Lenert, (R) 5,198 votes, 58.10%

District 6 (11 out of 11 precincts reporting)

Ron Ford, (D) 2,017 votes, 69.74%

Dean A. Seppelfrick, (R) 793 votes, 27.42%

District 7 (11 out of 11 precincts reporting)

Monica Silva, (D) (uncontested) 2,719 votes, 78.97%

District 8 (8 out of 8 precincts reporting)

Michelle Gumz, (D) 1,894 votes, 67.09%

Devin James Corbett, (R) 866 votes, 30.68%

District 9 (13 out of 13 precincts reporting)

Gary Daughtery, (R) (uncontested) 7,476 votes, 71.09%

District 10 (15 out of 15 precincts reporting)

William J. Tarver, (D) 5,008 votes, 51.73%

David J. Brown, (R) 4,393 votes, 45.38%

District 11 (17 out of 17 precincts reporting)

Leslie Juby, (D) 5,169 votes, 50.92%

Brian K. Jones, (R) 4,726 votes, 46.56%

District 12 (15 out of 15 precincts reporting)

Steve Bruesewitz, (D) 3,921 votes, 44.23%

Bill Roth, (R) 4,724 votes, 53.28%

District 13 (14 of 14 precincts reporting)

Michael Linder, (D) 4,026 votes, 48.92%

Todd Wallace, (R) 3,994 votes, 48.54%

District 14 (17 out of 17 precincts reporting)

Tom Hodge, (D) 3,871 votes, 42.41%

Mark Davoust, (R) 5,077 votes, 55.63%

District 15 (16 out of 16 precincts reporting)

Scott Johansen, (D) 3,521 votes, 40.41%

David Young, (R) 4,974 votes, 57.08%

District 16 (14 out of 14 precincts reporting)

Ted Penesis, (D) 2,860 votes, 47.97%

Michael J. Kenyon, (R) 2,987 votes, 50.10%

District 17 (9 out of 9 precincts reporting)

Deborah Allen, (D) 1,719 votes, 63.90%

John Hahn, (R) 886 votes, 32.94%

District 18 (17 out of 17 precincts reporting)

Sam Walker, (D) 3,574 votes, 40.40%

Richard “Rick” Williams, (R) 5,031 votes, 56.87%

District 19 (13 out of 13 precincts reporting)

Mohammad “Mo” Iqbal, (D) 3,279 votes, 51.89%

Cody Holt, (R) 2, 873 votes, 45.47%

District 20 (10 out of 10 precincts reporting)

Cherryl Fritz Strathmann, (D) 2,284 votes, 64.76%

Lucio Estrada, (R) 1,163 votes, 32.97%

District 21 (13 out of 13 precincts reporting)

Courtney Boe, (D) 3,555 votes, 46.42%

Clifford “Cliff” Surges, (R) 3,940 votes, 51.44%

District 22 (13 out of 13 precincts reporting)

Verner (Vern) Tepe, (D) 3,291 votes, 49.33%

Jeffrey A. Meyer, (R) 3,225 votes, 48.34%

District 23 (13 out of 13 precincts reporting)

Christopher Kious, (D) 2,635 votes, 48.83%

Gregory Buck, (R) 2,646 votes, 49.04%

District 24 (10 out of 10 precincts reporting)

Jarett Sanchez, (D) 1,874 votes, 58.64%

Charles R. Myers, (R) 1,231 votes, 38.52%

Wasco Sanitary District (Vote for 2)

Thomas Bihun: 1,000 votes, 67.20%

Robert Leible: 988 votes, 66.40%

Robert Leible

Batavia Public Schools 101 Referendum: (27 out of 27 precincts reporting)

Shall the Board of Education of Batavia Community Unit School District Number 101, Kane County, Illinois, be authorized to build and equip a new H.C. Storm School and a new Louise White School and demolish the existing buildings, and alter, repair, equip and improve its other school facilities, including but not limited to installing student safety and security enhancements and improving roofs, floors, windows, HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems, and improve the sites thereof, and issue its bonds to the amount of $140,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof?

YES: 6,742 votes, 48.52%

NO: 6,918 votes, 49.78%

Village of Campton Hills Referendum: (14 out of 14 precincts reporting)

Shall the Village Clerk of the village of Campton Hills be appointed by the Village President, with the advice and consent of the Village Board of Trustees, rather than be elected?

YES: 1,195 votes, 23.68%

NO: 3,724 votes, 73.79%