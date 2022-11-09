Will County Treasurer: Brophy holds big lead

Incumbent Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy has 60% of the vote during early precinct counting.

Brophy has 54,647 votes with 13% of precincts and early voting counted. Republican Raj Pillai has 36,618 votes.

The totals include early voting and mail-in ballots received before Tuesday.

Brophy is seeking a second term while facing a challenge from Pillai, a Plainfield accountant.

Brophy established name recognition in Will County holding the treasurer’s office for four years and is known in Joliet where he had previously served on the city council.

Pillai is a private CPA who has become a public figure in recent months while challenging activities at the Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County, particularly a no-bid $495,000 marketing contract given to a friend of the commission’s former top administrator.

Raj Pillai seen at a September meeting of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The campaign was controversial for a treasurer’s race, which typically does not draw much attention.

A previously unknown 2012 bankruptcy filing by Brophy in 2012 came to light last week. Brophy attributed the bankruptcy to the 2008 recession, which left him and business partners with a building they could no longer afford to keep. Republicans brought attention to bankruptcy and said Brophy should have brought it out himself.

Pillai early in the campaign blamed Brophy for not having intervened in a $495,000 no-bid marketing contract given through the Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County. But Brophy said the treasurer has no authority to intervene in county contracts.

Brophy raised questions about Pillai’s campaign finances, pointing to late filings of financial reports with the State Board of Elections. Pillai defended the filings, saying they were not late but amended as allowed. In turn, Pillai pointed to a $300 fine imposed by the state election board on Brophy’s finance committee in 2019.