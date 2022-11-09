Will County Sheriff: Mike Kelley ahead of Jim Reilly, unofficial results show

Unofficial vote totals showed Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley ahead of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly in the race for Will County sheriff.

Reilly, a Republican Will County sheriff’s deputy, went head to head against Kelley, the two-term Democrat sheriff, for a second time since the 2018 election. Kelley has been with the sheriff’s office for 35 years. Reilly said he’s been in law enforcement for 20 years.

Kelley had 64,130 votes and Reilly had 47,302 votes as of 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to unofficial vote totals from the Will County Clerk’s Office.

In the months leading up to the election, the criminal justice reform law in Illinois known as the SAFE-T Act became a key issue between Republicans and Democrats. State Sen. Darren Bailey, Republican challenger to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, claimed in September that crime increased under Pritzker and blamed it on the SAFE-T Act.

In Reilly’s second bid for Will County sheriff, he has appealed to voters concerned about crime by criticizing the SAFE-T Act. He also claimed Kelley refused to publicly speak out against the act or the “current liberal political movement that is destroying law enforcement.”

Jim Reilly, a Will County sheriff's deputy, is the Republican challenger to Mike Kelley, a two-term Democrat incumbent, for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. (Alex Ortiz)

In response, Kelley he’s spoken about his concerns about the SAFE-T Act to state officials long before it became law and urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker to veto the legislation. Kelley said he’s worked with state lawmakers on trailer bills to amend the law.

“Basically what he’s saying is because I’m not publicly on Facebook telling everybody I hate [the SAFE-T Act], that I’m not doing anything. It’s just a flat out lie,” Kelley said.

As sheriff, Reilly said he wants his administration to select the most qualified people for upper management, reduce costs and increase efficiencies in the sheriff’s office, use a plainclothes tactical unit to target high-crime areas and implement an intelligence database.

Mike Kelley, a two-term Democrat Will County sheriff, is fending off the Republican challenge from Will County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Reilly, for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

For his third term, Kelley said he wants to improve recruitment and retention of correctional officers at the Will County jail, replenish the sheriff’s office fleet with newer vehicles and continue to work on obtaining funding for substance abuse prevention initiatives.

Reilly said Kelley treats his public office as a part-time job.

“This has resulted in low morale and a lack of general direction within the sheriff’s department,” Reilly said.

Kelley said Reilly’s claim is “made up.” He said there’s only a small percentage of people at the sheriff’s office who are not happy.

“Most of those are the people I had to discipline for one reason or another,” Kelley said.