November 08, 2022
Update: Will County judges: Bob Bodach pulls ahead of Jessica Colón-Sayre , unofficial results show

By Felix Sarver
Bob Bodach (left) and Jessica Colón-Sayre. The two are competing to fill a Will County judicial vacancy for the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

Bob Bodach (left) and Jessica Colón-Sayre. The two are competing to fill a Will County judicial vacancy for the Nov. 8, 2022 election.

Unofficial vote totals showed Bob Bodach ahead of Jessica Colón-Sayre for the 12th Judicial Circuit.

Bodach, an attorney for the Tomczak Law Group in Joliet, is the Republican opponent to Colón-Sayre, a Democrat who is a Will County associate judge.

Both candidates ran to fill the vacancy of Judge Michael Powers.

Bodach had 111,117 votes and Colón-Sayre had 109,687 votes as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to unofficial vote totals from the Will County Clerk’s Office.

The results are based on all 310 precincts reporting in the county.

Bob Bodach, Will County Circuit Judge Candidate, attends the Guardian Angels Community Services 125th anniversary event in Downtown Joliet.

Bob Bodach, an attorney for The Tomczak Law Group in Joliet, is running against Will County Associate Judge Jessica Colón-Sayre to fill a judicial vacancy in Will County for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 election. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Republican Art Smigielski, a Will County associate judge, and Democrat John Connor, a former state representative and prosecutor, ran against each other to fill the vacancy of former Will County Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt.

Connor was leading Smigielski with 112,436 votes as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Smigielski had 107,899 votes.

Republican Jeffrey Tuminello, a Will County assistant state’s attorney, was the only candidate running to fill the vacancy of Judge Raymond Rossi for the 12th Judicial Circuit, 5th Subcircuit.

Tuminello had 45,908 votes as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Judicial advisory polls from the Illinois State Bar Association recommended Connor, Smigielski, Colón-Sayre and Tuminello for judicial office but not Bodach.

Will County Associate Judge Jessica Colón-Sayre is running against Bob Bodach, an attorney for The Tomczak Law Group in Joliet, to fill a judicial vacancy in Will County for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 election. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

