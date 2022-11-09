Voters in Will, Grundy counties wanted their voices heard

Alfred Dearth of Morris said he came out to vote Tuesday because as a veteran he “fought for this country” and voting ensures “we keep our democracy”.

Dearth said he was concerned about inflation, the border, high prices, and education.

“I’ve always come out and vote. It’s the greatest country on earth - I fought for this country,” Dearth said.

Voters had the chance Tuesday to weigh in on races from governor to the Grundy County Board, Will County Board, as well as Congress, the Illinois Supreme Court and a local referendum.

In Grundy County prior to Election Day, more than 2,600 voters cast their ballots early, and as of about 3 p.m. Tuesday, nearly 3,200 vote-by- mail ballots had been counted, the Grundy County Clerk’s Office said.

In Will County, more than 12,000 voters had voted early in person as of the end of Oct. 27 and nearly 24,000 voters sent in mail-in ballots, according to an Oct. 28 Herald-News story.

Will County has 462,483 registered voters. Heaviest turnout is typically during presidential election years, according to an Oct. 28 Herald-News story.

Overall, voters said they were most concerned about woman’s rights in the wake of the U.S Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, decades-high inflation that’s has driven up the cost of essential items and education.

Judy Zink said she had many issues on her mind when she came to the polls, including climate change, abortion, and the economy, but didn’t know what she would consider the most important.

Anastacio Salazar of Joliet also didn’t specify any one issue.

“I came to vote to make sure my voice is heard,” Salazar said.

Election Day was a holiday this year – approved as a one-time state holiday by the state legislature – with public schools and many governments closed, but Erica Doerfler, who is a teacher at Nettle Creek Elementary, said it didn’t affect her as much.

Doerfler said both her children attend Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Morris and school was in session today. However, she brought both her sons with her to the polls.

Without giving specifics, Doerfler said it was important to vote because “as a teacher, I feel that it is my duty to vote for our local government and bring my boys along.”

Delfina Lopez of Joliet, who also brought her three children to the polls, voted Tuesday to set a good example to her children and to support women’s rights.

“I felt women’s right were taking steps backwards instead of taking steps forward,” Lopez said.

Lopez said she was born in the U.S., but her parents were immigrants. So she wanted her children, ages 13, 11 and 8, to understand the importance of voting and that they had the right to vote.

“I think that’s not always taught in the immigrant community,” Lopez said.

Barry McCue, an election judge at Cantigny Post 367 VFW in Joliet, said mid-morning on Tuesday that approximately 78 people had voted so far.

“It’s been a nice steady stream and no problems,” McCue said.

McCue, who’s served as an election judge since the 2016 presidential election, said he’s noticed more poll watchers this year than he’s ever seen.

“Usually they look and leave,” McCue said. “But they’re planning to stay all day.”