GOP incumbent Ugaste seeks third term, faces Democrat challenger Robertson

The race for the Illinois 65th Representative District is between incumbent Republican Dan Ugaste and challenger Democrat Linda Robertson. Ugaste, a Geneva resident and attorney is seeking is third term.

Robertson, of St. Charles, is a scientist and small business owner.

Robertson nearly missed being on the ballot after a challenge was filed alleging that her petition circulators used the wrong paperwork – but the state electoral board ruled that she could stay.

Robertson’s campaign also criticized Ugaste as “extreme,” citing his voting record on various issues, including women’s reproductive rights and his Illinois Right to Life rating as fully pro-life with exceptions for rape and incest.

Ugaste had responded that he votes for reasonable laws – not extreme ones.

In an unexpected twist, Ugaste’s former campaign chairman Greg Marston announced last month that he was endorsing Robertson as the better candidate.

Marston’s reason for dropping his support for Ugaste was that the candidate’s platform was “disconnected from the core values of today’s society.”

But Ugaste said he believes he voted with his district the entire time he’s been in Springfield, and chalked it up to differing opionions within a district.

The 65th District covers portions of Kane and DuPage counties, including Elgin, South Elgin, St. Charles, Campton Hills, Hampshire, Huntley, Pingree Grove, Batavia and Geneva.

The Kane County Chronicle will be updating all election returns throughout the night. Check back frequently for updates.