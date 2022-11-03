Election 2022: Lee County Board contested districts

DIXON – All Lee County Board districts are contested for Tuesday’s general election.

There are five seats open for each of the four districts, as the board transitions from 24 members to 20.

Eight candidates are running for District 1, six for District 2, six for District 3 and six for District 4.

Running for District 1 are Republicans Mike Koppien, Angie Shippert, Bob Olson, Jim Schielein, Ron Gascoigne and Democrats Emily Rose, David Bingaman, and David McCarver.

Koppien, Olson and Schielein are incumbents.

Michael Koppien

Republicans Katie White, Danielle Allen, Mike Zeman, Lirim Mimini, Reed Akre and Democrat Kasey Considine are running for District 2. All but Akre are incumbents.

Running for District 3 are Republicans Tim Bivins, Keane Hudson, Tom Wilson, Nancy Naylor and Democrats Dave Bally and Randy Lilly. All but Lilly are incumbents.

There will be seven names on the ballot for District 3. Former board member Doug Farster, who was running for re-election, died Oct. 14. He was 64.

Running for District 4 are Republicans Dean Freil, Tom Kitson, Michael Book, Jack Skrogstad, Chris Robertson and Democrat Deidre Thomas. Kitson, Book and Skrogstad are incumbents.

The board decided last year to lower its membership from 24 to 20 members after months of debate.

County boards have the opportunity to reduce members every 10 years after the U.S. census. Lee County went from 28 to 24 members a decade ago and introduced the topic of further reducing its size about two years ago.

