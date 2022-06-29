Vote: GOP primary races contested for Lee County Board

DIXON – Three out of four districts for the Lee County Board are contested races on the Republican ballot for Tuesday’s primary election.

Go to saukvalley.com to view the election results.

Seven Republicans are vying for five spots for District 1.

Republican incumbents Bob Olson, Rick Humphrey, Michael Koppien, Christopher Norberg and Jim Schielein are looking to hold on to their seats against Republican challengers Ronald Gascoigne and Angie Shippert. Longtime member Marilyn Shippert is not seeking reelection.

Another seven Republican candidates are competing for five seats in District 3.

Incumbents Tim Bivins, Doug Farster, Keane Hudson, Nancy Naylor and Tom Wilson are running, as well as newcomers Cole Gehrt and Michael Pearson.

Six Republicans are going for five spots in District 4.

Republican incumbents Tom Kitson, Bill Palen, Michael Book and Jack Skrogstad will be going against challengers Dean Freil and Chris Robertson. Members Marvin Williams and Arlan McClain are not seeking reelection.

There will be four fewer spots on the County Board after the group decided last year to lower its membership from 24 to 20 members after months of debate.

County boards have the opportunity to reduce members every 10 years after the U.S. census. Lee County went from 28 to 24 members a decade ago and introduced the topic of further reducing its size about two years ago.

All Democratic candidates are running uncontested in the primary, but will be competing with winning Republicans in the November general election.

Democrats David Bingaman, David McCarver and Emily Rose are running in District 1.

Democratic incumbent David Bally and newcomer Randy Lilly are running in District 3.

Democrat Deidre Thomas is running in District 4.

District 2 is uncontested in the primary and will consist of six candidates going for five spots in the general election. Those candidates are Republican incumbents Danielle Allen, Lirim Mimini, John Nicholson, Katie White and Michael Zeman, and Democrat incumbent Kasey Considine.