Caparelli-Ruff challenges Walsh for Will County Regional Superintendent

Both candidates running for Will County Regional Superintendent are concerned with school safety and teacher shortages.

But Shawn Walsh, a Democrat, and Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff , a Republican, have different ideas for addressing them.

Walsh previously said he’s tackled the teacher shortage in three ways.

Will County Regional Superintendent candidate Shawn Walsh (Photo Provided by Shawn Walsh )

He said the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, of which Walsh is the vice-president and legislative committee co-chair, helps implement policy changes by working with legislators.

In addition, the Will County Regional Office of Education helps retain existing teachers by offering professional learning opportunities, Walsh said. The office also offers short-term substitute teacher trainings by working with local higher education communities, Walsh said.

Caparelli-Ruff isn’t a fan a filling the shortage with substitute and agency teachers.

“That’s not what’s best for the students,” Caparelli-Ruff said.

Will County Regional Superintendent of Education candidate Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff)

Caparelli-Ruff feels over-testing students is one reason people are shying away from education careers. She said districts could boost teacher retention by basing pay raises on performance and showing teachers they’re valued as a “crucial part of the team.”

School districts could invite teachers to sit on committees “not as an extra duty” but so their voices could be heard, she said.

If elected, Caparelli-Ruff said she’d listen to parents’ concerns, build relationships at school districts and be a “sounding board for any superintendent that needs assistance.”

Walsh said he’s already built those relationships.

“I just want to point out that I’ve been a lifelong Will County resident,” Walsh said. “I’ve spent my entire educational career in Will County. I’ve got a great relationship with state leaders, with community leaders, with school leaders.”

In terms of school safety, Walsh pointed to the formation of the K-12 School Safety Task Force. Through this partnership between the Will County Regional Office of Education and the Will County Emergency Management Agency, school community members and first responders share best practices with each other. They also plan seminars on school safety.

Caparelli-Ruff said that as a former high school dean, she’s personally worked with school resource officers and helped ALICE Training, which trains civilians on how to respond to active shooters.

“I have loads of experience in keeping students safe,” Caparelli-Ruff said.

Caparelli-Ruff pointed out that Walsh held his office since he was appointed in 2013. She said voters might like a fresh perspective, instead of the “same old, same old they’ve been getting.”

“For the last 12 years, they have not had that choice,” Caparelli-Ruff said.

Walsh pointed to his recognition by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The Will County Chamber of Commerce awarded the 2021 Education Institution of the Year award for our work and leadership during the pandemic,” Walsh said. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job.”

The Regional Office of Education serves as an intermediate agency between the Illinois State Board of Education and local school districts.

More information about Walsh and Caparelli-Ruff can be found in their responses to candidate questionnaires posted in the election section on the Herald-News website.