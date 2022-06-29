GOP’s Dargis to face Krishnamoorthi in 8th Congressional District in November

Democratic incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and Republican Chris Dargis of Palatine late Tuesday were shaping up as opponents in the Nov. 8 general election for the 8th Congressional District.

The three-term Krishnamoorthi strongly fended off a Democratic challenge from Junaid Ahmed of South Barrington in Tuesday’s primary.

With an estimated 70.6% of ballots counted at 10:30 p.m., Krishnamoorthi had 27,341 votes or 70.6% to Ahmed’s 11,387.

Ahmed presented himself as the more progressive of the two Democrats in terms of potential changes to health care, while Krishnamoorthi touted his experience on drafting legislation and seeking bipartisan solutions whenever possible.

Krishnamoorthi reflected on his strong support among 8th District Democrats.

“I think they want someone who’s principled but who tries to solve problems pragmatically,” he said.

He spoke of both his support for Democratic principles like stronger gun control and a woman’s right to choose as well as his history of bipartisan partnerships in Congress.

When Krishnamoorthi first addressed his supporters Tuesday night, he said he still didn’t know who his November opponent would be. But he believed all the candidates in the crowded Republican primary had voiced positions outside the mainstream.

