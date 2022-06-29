2022 primary election: Vote counting begins in McHenry County sheriff race

With the polls now closed, votes will begin to be tallied in the race for McHenry County sheriff.

The race, which pits Undersheriff Robb Tadelman against former police chief and restauranteur Tony Colatorti, has garnered plenty of attention among this year’s slate of county-level primaries and has become a question of the efficiency and direction of the office going forward.

Incumbent Sheriff Bill Prim said in March 2021 he would not seek reelection, announcing his support for Tadelman as part of the news.

Both candidates at numerous junctions have criticized each other, including their strategies, qualifications and the tenor of their campaigns.

Tadelman, who is the current undersheriff and has nearly 20 years of experience in the office, has said he thinks the office’s work on crime prevention speaks for itself and thinks the agency is strong in its policies and programs. Training in particular is one aspect he said he wanted to focus on.

Colatorti, who has himself spent about 20 years in law enforcement, including as a police chief twice, is a business owner. He’s called the way the agency is currently run a “good ol’ boys club.” He also wanted to look for ways to save money, he said.

Tadelman supported – but said he was not involved in – an effort to have Colatorti thrown off the ballot due to questions about his qualifications meeting a new state law. Colatorti won on the question of the objection three times with the most recent win coming from an appellate court in June upholding two previous decisions.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars on each side of the race has been spent as well, as several notable Republicans, both in and out of McHenry County, have thrown their support behind both candidates.

In addition to each having their fair share of supporters within the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Colatorti has received support from current McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally, Grafton Township Republican Party Chair Orville Brettmann and Lake County sheriff’s candidate Mark Vice. Other endorsements include McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett.

Tadelman, meanwhile, has been supported financially by Prim, County Board Chairman Mike Buehler, former McHenry County Board member Lou Anne Majewski, and former McHenry County State’s Attorney Lou Bianchi. Other endorsements include Huntley Village President Timothy Hoeft.