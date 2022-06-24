Tadelman injects $25K loan into McHenry County sheriff’s race one week before primary election

McHenry County sheriff candidate Robb Tadelman files his candidacy forms the morning of Monday, March, 7, 2022, at the McHenry County Clerk's Office in Woodstock. Monday was the first day for candidates to file ahead of the June primaries. This election season includes all McHenry County Board seats, the clerk, sheriff and regional superintendent of education. The candidates were trying to get the first slot on the ballot by filling at 8 a.m. When more than one candidate applies at a time, a lottery is held. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)