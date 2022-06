Lori Bongartz, La Salle County Clerk, announced the County Clerk’s Office will be closed for all business other than election services Tuesday, June 28.

The La Salle Count Board had adopted a resolution finding the County Clerk’s office shall not be able to satisfy the normal primary daily duties of the office in addition to performing the primary duties of the election, which includes Election Day registration and voting.

Regular business transactions will resume on Wednesday, June 29.