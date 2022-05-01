Steven Stohr, La Salle County Clerk 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Steven Stohr

What office are you seeking? La Salle County Clerk

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Ottawa

Occupation: Director of Transportation and Business Owner

Education: N/A

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/669284847712068

What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

To run the department with integrity and compassion Better training for election judges

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

I will run the department in a fiscally responsible manner.

If you could redo any one decision made by the county clerk in the last four years, what would it be and why?

One item that has been mentioned to me by several people, was the lack of training when they were becoming election judges. I will strive to put better educated election judges in the polling places.

In addition to elections, the county clerk’s office handles a myriad of duties. What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?

I am the Director of Transportation with the Ottawa Elementary School District. This position demands a vast amount of managerial experience, as well as dealing with a large yearly budget to provide transportation to the school population.

Additionally I own and operate The Tax Stohr, a tax business that has provided tax and bookkeeping services to the community for over 20 years.