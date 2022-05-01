Mike Kelley, Will County Sheriff 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Mike Kelley

What office are you seeking? Will County Sheriff

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Sheriff: 12/2014-Present, Lockport Township Trustee: 2011-2015, Lockport Township Collector: 2009-2011, Lockport City Alderman: 2005-2009

City: Lockport

Occupation: Will County Sheriff

Education: I have approximately 90 college credit hours in Criminal Justice

Campaign Website: mikekelleyforwillcountysheriff.com

What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

1) Work with The Will County Board to increase the Sheriff’s Office manpower in an effort to assist local police departments in high rate crime areas within Will County.

2) Continue to partner with local schools to apply for the school violence prevention grants to enhance school security.

3) After being awarded a five year Federal Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Grant in 2018, The Sheriff’s Office intends to re-apply for a five year extension of said grant in 2023.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

Seek additional grants in which the Sheriff’s Office qualifies for, to help supplement budget needs.

As I have done in my last two terms I will continue to explore ways within the Sheriff’s Office to reduce costs to the taxpayers.

Such as, bringing foreclosures in house instead of paying outside council, which paid for new vehicles and equipment.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

As other municipalities within Will County have seen increases in some crimes, unincorporated Will County crimes have decreased over the last four years. The Sheriff’s Office Administration will meet with local police departments administrations and share practices.

What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?

I currently have thirty four years of continuous, dedicated law enforcement experience with The Will County Sheriff’s Office.

I have served the last eight years as Will County Sheriff

If you could redo or reverse any one decision made by the sheriff in the last four years, what would it be and why?

I stand behind every decision I have made the last eight years as Sheriff