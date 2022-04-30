Natalie Manley, Illinois House 98th District 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Natalie A Manley

What office are you seeking? State Representative, 98th District

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Prior to my election as State Representative, I had not held public office. I served our community as a volunteer with Big Bros Big Sisters, CASA of Will County, NAMI Will County, HUGS of Shorewood, and as a job shadow host for students from Plainfield High School and Joliet Junior College.

City: Joliet

Occupation: Accountant (CPA) and legislator

Education: While working my way through school and raising my daughter as a single mother, I completed my Associates Degree from Joliet Junior College, Bachelor’s in Business Administration from University of St. Francis in Joliet. I also earned a Master’s Degree from Lewis University in Public Administration.

Campaign Website: N/A

What are the top issues facing your district and what would you like to do to address those issues?

When I walk door-to-door and talk to people in our community, I hear that we need more opportunities for hard working families to get ahead – both in terms of immediate relief and economic revitalization for the long-term. To give families a break from rising costs, I voted to cut the grocery tax, freeze gas taxes, and create a new property tax rebate. And I’m fighting for long- term investment in our infrastructure to strengthen the supply chain, more funding for our local schools, and new career and technical education to prepare people for high-wage jobs in our community.

We need fiscally and socially responsible state budgets to support these efforts and support our families. That’s why I’ve worked hard to prioritize spending and make strategic investments in our schools, health care, senior care, and public safety. Under this approach, Illinois has met its obligations, improved our credit for the first time in a generation, and turned a debt into a surplus. Now we need to put that surplus to work for our families.

We need a smart approach to keeping families safe. Crime is a concern in cities, suburbs, and rural communities; both in Democratic states and Republican states. So while some politicians want to play political blame games with our safety, I’m working on a “smart on crime” approach that provides our police with the tools they need right now while also addressing the root causes of crime by investing in stronger communities, economic opportunity, and mental health treatment.

The past two years have clearly shown the need for affordable, accessible health care, and that’s why I’m putting patients first. I’m working to crack down on double-digit premium increases, protect care for individuals with pre-existing conditions, and lower the cost of prescription drugs. And we need to stand strong against extremist politicians who would strip away access to critical reproductive health care.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise again, what mitigations, if any, should the state pursue?

Decisions related to public health need to be based in science, and never on overheated political rhetoric. I’m grateful for our health care heroes and for everyone who has taken precautions to protect those around them. It’s my hope that the vaccines and clinically proven therapies available today can allow us to return to normal even as COVID-19 continues to exist, but we need to remain vigilant and continue to look out for one another. Whether cases rise or fall in the future, we need to continue to let the science guide our decision making.

In light of Michael Madigan’s indictment, what steps should the legislature take to address corruption and ethics concerns in the state?

Building trust in government starts with showing people that government is working – and working with their interests front and center. That’s why in addition to taking steps to ensure our tax dollars are funding our priorities, I’ve taken steps over the past year to improve processes and increase transparency in state government.

I voted to put the first term limits on legislative leaders; cracked down on conflicts of interest by expanding legislators’ economic disclosures; expanded lobbyist registration so we know everyone who is being paid to influence government; and closed a revolving door that allowed politicians to retire mid-term and immediately begin selling their access and influence as lobbyists.

Enforcing ethical government is always going to require vigilance, and there is always room for improvement. So I will continue to look for ways we can make state government responsive, transparent, and accountable.

I also believe lawmakers could go a long way toward individually strengthening trust in government by being more accessible and responsive to the people they represent. That’s why throughout my time in office I’ve spent countless hours walking door-to-door – meeting people to hear what’s on their minds and building my legislative agenda around the feedback people provide.

If there was one bill that you could get through the legislature next year, what would it be?

As we continue to recover from a global pandemic, I’d support a bill that would include continuing to fund programs that lift up and strengthen our communities. If nothing else, the Covid 19 pandemic has brought to the forefront that people are struggling with many things, including finding resources to support mental health. I don’t think there is one bill that could fix all that may be needed so a comprehensive approach is always best.

If there was one recently passed law you could repeal, what would it be?

There are certainly existing laws I would like to see amended or altered, and I’ve worked on legislation to do that. For example, I voted to repeal outdated language in state statute that would have made the right to choose illegal, should the U.S. Supreme Court strike down Roe v. Wade.

I believe in a state as diverse as Illinois, the legislative process needs to be thoughtful and collaborative. So when I identify laws I believe could be improved, I appreciate hearing different perspectives about how that law may be important to other communities or people of other experiences – then work together to find common ground. I think lawmakers working collaboratively while advocating for the interests of their communities produces better policy than simply arguing about whose priorities need to be repealed.

Do you support term limits? If yes, why and what would they look like? And if no, why not?

I voted to create the first term limits on legislative leaders, limiting the amount of time anyone can hold the office to Speaker or minority leader to ten years. I would be open to a discussion on broader term limits for elected officials, but we need to be sure that term limits don’t inadvertently empower lobbyists and others with no accountability to voters. And of course, the most effective term limits are elections.

Inflation across the country has greatly impacted the price of gasoline, food and other supplies. What should the legislature do to address these issues?

In response to the global economic factors driving inflation and the higher cost of living, I worked to eliminate the grocery tax, freeze gas taxes, provide a property tax rebate to all homeowners, and permanently increase the value of the earned income tax credit. There is still more work to be done, and these steps will provide some relief while the global economy recovers from the effects of COVID- 19.

In addition to this immediate relief, now is also a time to be taking long-term steps to strengthening our economy. That’s why I’ve supported critical infrastructure investment to improve the supply chain, and I’m pushing for expanded career, technical, and vocational training to prepare people for high-wage jobs in our community.

Taxes are a top concern of Illinois voters. What do you think the underlying issues are and how would you propose addressing them?

Taxes are particularly concerning for people I represent when middle-class and struggling families are hit hardest. Middle-class families pay larger shares on their income in property taxes, sales taxes, and income taxes than millionaires and billionaires, which is both unfair and contrary to growth. That’s why my focus has been on property tax relief, moving away from regressive taxes on middle-class families, closing corporate loopholes, and replacing them with tax credits that put more money in the pockets of middle-class families.

I’m fighting for property tax relief and reform. Because municipal governments and school districts are primarily responsible for property tax rates, I’m working to get the state to properly fund our public schools and critical municipal services like ambulances and law enforcement. I’ve voted to provide nearly $1 billion in new state funding for our schools over the past five years, and expand state funding for local communities. And I’ve voted to reform the property tax system in order to stop unnecessary annual tax increases.

What are three things the state legislature could do to promote better fiscal responsibility within state government?

First of all, we can enact fiscally and socially responsible state budgets. Bruce Rauner’s 700-day budget crisis was the one of the most reckless points in state history. He left bills to pile up unpaid and left no recourse families in need of child care, women in need of lifesaving breast cancer screenings, and seniors in need of care.

The budgets I have helped enact since are helping Illinois turn the corner. We’ve turned the backlog of unpaid bills into an actual surplus. We’ve set aside money to save for the future and refill our rainy day fund. And we’ve made smart investments in schools, health care, and stronger communities so we can produce better outcomes for all families going forward.

I’ve backed efforts to make full pension payments and make smart, constitutional reforms to the system that will reduce future liabilities while keeping promises made to workers.

As a result of this approach, we’ve seen the first credit rating upgrades in a generation. This will save taxpayers untold billions in future interest payments.

At each step in this process has been smart decision making, and responsible prioritization of spending. Just like families in our community manage their household budgets, I’ve insisted the state live within its means, meet its obligations, and fund those services that will have the biggest impact. There is more work to do, but there is no question that we are building a stronger Illinois.

How would you propose addressing the problems with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services?

As the deficiencies at DCFS have spanned multiple administrations and directors, I believe we need to bring all stakeholders to the table for a frank and open conversation. This includes frontline staff who can speak to the challenges they face on a daily basis, and what we can do to retain high-quality investigators. The agency’s top officials should be prepared to describe what reforms need to happen to allow the agency to focus on its core mission of protecting children. Social workers, teachers, law enforcement, early childhood development experts, and other health and education professionals should be engaged to determine how we can create a comprehensive support network for children and families in crisis.

We also must recognize that improving the operation of DCFS will require pro-active steps to stop abuse and neglect before it happens. These issues do not exist in a vacuum, so addressing them requires a thorough look at how improve economic, health care, and educational outcomes for at-risk families.

What can be done at a state level to address crime?

I’m fighting for a new “smart on crime” approach that provides law enforcement with the tools they need to solve crimes and keep communities safe, while also attacking the root causes of crime.

Let’s be clear: Crime is a concern in cities, suburbs, and rural communities; in Democratic states and our most Republican states. So while some want to play partisan ‘gotcha’ games with public safety, empty-headed political blame is not a solution.

Here’s what a real solution looks like: I’ve worked to put more police on our streets by investing in our State Police cadets and helping local law enforcement recruit and retain officers. I’ve voted to provide the high-tech resources our police need to investigate and solve crimes like carjacking, residential burglary, crimes against persons, and more. I’ve worked with business and law enforcement to create new ways of cracking down on coordinated ‘smash and grab’ theft and organized retail crime.

I’m also fighting for long-term solutions to crime through stronger communities. That means hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding for community-based violence prevention, expanded access to mental health care, and enhanced relationships between law enforcement and their communities they serve. That means resources for survivors of crime. And that means more economic opportunity, stronger schools, and community resources that keep kids off the streets.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

Yes

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol?

The January 6 insurrection was a violent act of lawlessness that indiscriminately put civilians, law enforcement, and our federal leaders at risk. I believe the perpetrators, organizers, and instigators should be held accountable.

Illinois has seen significant revenue growth from marijuana sales and enhanced gambling. Are there other industries the state should consider to grow revenue?

These revenues have played an important role enhancing funding for local infrastructure and new community investment. As the full extent of these revenues has yet to be realized, our first priority should be on implementing and evaluating these new sources, and then considering other possible revenue sources that offer an alternative to regressive taxes on working families.