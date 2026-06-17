Wind advisory for several northern Illinois counties ahead of severe weather: ‘All hazard expected today’

Strong winds are making their way through northern Illinois.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago, north and central Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane and McHenry counties at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory runs until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Winds could gust as high as 50 mph, the weather service said.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the weather service said.

Driving could be difficult with winds that strong, especially for high profile vehicles. Drivers should use extra caution and people should secure their outdoor objects, the service said.

The winds come ahead of severe weather expected Wednesday. Much of northern Illinois is under a flood watch until later Wednesday.

McHenry County, as well as Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties, is under a flood watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The weather bureau said creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

The strongest storms could drip up to 2 inches of rain in an hour in the hardest-hit areas, the weather service said.

“Soil moisture is already quite high and stream flows elevated, so heavy rainfall could quickly result in flash flooding of streams, creeks, low lying, and flood prone areas,” the weather service said.

David Christensen, the director of the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency, said roadways, backyards and farm fields are more likely to flood than rivers.

While the first round of weather Wednesday is a lot of rain, the risk of severe weather goes up in the afternoon.

Hail and wind are in the forecast, and tornado activity cannot be ruled out, Christensen said.

“All hazards are expected today,” he said.

If someone has a basement prone to flooding or flooded in the spring, Christensen recommended elevating things. If your basement has a furnace or appliances, he recommended securing the power and not walking in water. For wind and tornadoes, people should be prepared to shelter in place, he said.