Farmers expect less corn, more soybean acres

A farmer works in a field near De Soto in south-central Iowa. (AP photo/Charlie Neibergall/AP)

WASHINGTON — U.S. producers intend to plant 3% less corn acres and 4% more soybean acres this spring, according to the prospective planting report March 31.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates are based primarily on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of March.

Illinois

The survey found an anticipated 10.5 million soybean acres, 200,000 higher than 2025 and a 300,000-acre increase from 2024.

Survey respondents indicated 10.9 million corn acres in 2026, 3% lower than last year’s 11.2 million and 100,000 higher than 2024.

Illinois’ winter wheat planted area is estimated at 720,000, 60,000 lower than 2025 and 50,000 acres below 2024.

Indiana

USDA reported prospective soybean planted acres at 5.5 million, 50,000 more than in 2025 and 300,000 less than in 2024.

Farmers intend to plant 5.4 million acres of corn, matching last year’s area and 200,000 above 2024.

According to the survey, 300,000 winter wheat acres in Indiana, 20,000 less than 2025 and 10,000 lower than two years ago.

Iowa

The survey indicates 9.9 million soybean acres in Iowa, a 5% increase from last year’s 9.45 million. Iowa had 10.05 million soybean acres in 2024.

A 3% year-over-year reduction in corn acres is anticipated, dropping from 13.55 million in 2025 to this year’s projection of 13.1 million. Iowa farmers planted 12.9 million acres of corn in 2024.

Nationwide

U.S. soybean planted area for 2026 is estimated at 84.7 million acres, up 4% from last year’s 81.215 million, but lower than the 87.26 million planted in 2024.

Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 20 of the 29 estimating states. Increases of 300,000 acres or more of soybeans are anticipated in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The nation’s corn planted area for all purposes in 2026 is estimated at 95.338 million acres, down 3% or 3.45 million acres from last year. U.S. farmers planted 90.909 million corn acres in 2024.

Compared with last year, planted acreage is expected to be down or unchanged in 37 of the 48 estimating states.

Acreage decreases of 300,000 acres or more from last year are expected in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

All wheat planted area in the United States for 2026 is estimated at 43.8 million acres, 3% lower than last year. If realized, this represents the lowest all wheat planted area since records began in 1919.

The 2026 winter wheat planted area, at 32.4 million acres, is down 2% from the previous estimate and down 2% from last year.

Of the total wheat area, about 23.1 million acres are hard red winter, 5.79 million acres are soft red winter and 3.54 million acres are white winter.

The area expected to be planted to other spring wheat for 2026 is estimated at 9.42 million acres, down 6% from the 2025 estimate. Of this total, about 8.78 million acres are hard red spring wheat.

Durum planted area for 2026 is expected to total 1.95 million acres, 11% lower than the previous year.

Statistical Methodology

The March Agricultural Survey is a probability survey that includes a sample of approximately 73,800 farm operators selected from a list of producers that ensures all operations in the United States have a chance to be selected.

Data from operators was collected by mail, internet, or telephone to obtain information on crop acreage intentions for the 2026 crop year.

Acreage estimates in the prospective plantings report will not be revised. These estimates are intended to reflect grower intentions as of the survey period.

New acreage estimates will be made based on surveys conducted in June when crop acreages have been established or planting intentions are firm. These new estimates will be published in the acreage report scheduled for June 30.

Winter wheat is an exception. Since winter wheat was seeded prior to the March survey, any changes in estimates in this report are considered revisions.

The estimate of the harvested acreage of winter wheat will be published on May 12 along with the first production forecast of the crop year.