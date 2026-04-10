How Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could fit with the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears will be unfamiliar territory later on in this month’s NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

General manager Ryan Poles will not have a draft pick in the top-10 for the first time since 2022 and the second time in his tenure as general manager. But he will have plenty of draft capital, which includes the No. 25 overall pick.

Poles could address different roster needs on defense or even some on offense in the first round. With a pick so late in the opening round, Poles will need to see who’s available when deciding which one of those holes he’ll want to fill first.

Shaw Local is taking a look at a number of potential prospects who could fit the Bears’ needs at No. 25. Here’s how Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could be a fit with the Bears.

Why it’s a need

Chicago entered the offseason needing to fill two starting and two backup safety spots after all four contributors from last season were set to be free agents this year. The Bears are still looking to fill at least one of those holes in the draft.

Poles found one of those starting spots when he signed Super Bowl champion Coby Bryant to a three-year deal. He also decided to bring back backup Elijah Hicks and sign Cam Lewis over from the Buffalo Bills, who should serve as a backup and special teamer. Last year’s Bears starters signed with different teams. Kevin Byard inked with the New England Patriots while Jaquan Brisker went to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bears will be looking for a starting safety in the draft to go opposite of Bryant. Depending on who’s around, that could happen as quickly as No. 25.

Toledo Football Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren pursues a play on defense against the Akron last year in Toledo, Ohio. (Rick Osentoski/AP)

Why McNeil-Warren would be a fit

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen made one thing clear during his first season with the team last season: He likes size and length in his secondary. Two players the Bears signed and drafted last year, like cornerback Nahshon Wright and safety Zah Frazier, filled that mold.

McNeil-Warren would fit the bill too. At 6-foot-3.5, 201 pounds and a 32 1/8-inch wingspan, he’s not only proven to be an asset in coverage but shown that he can also help out in the run defense by playing at the line of scrimmage. He plays with a physicality and speed that will match what Allen wants his defense to look like, especially in the secondary.

During his time in Toledo, McNeil-Warren also proved that he had an eye for the ball. He intercepted five passes over four seasons with Toledo and forced nine fumbles. During his senior season, McNeil-Warren finished with 5.5 tackles for loss as well as half a sack, which helped him earn Second Team All-American honors.

Will McNeil-Warren be on the board at No. 25?

There’s a good chance that McNeil-Warren will be around when the Bears pick at No. 25. In fact, most recent mock drafts have predicted that Chicago will select him in the first round.

McNeil-Warren has been ranked as one of the best safety prospects in the draft. Ohio State’s Caleb Downs has been the consensus top safety in the draft throughout much of the evaluation process. But McNeil-Warren has traded off with Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman as No. 2 and No. 3 depending on where you look.

There’s a good chance that McNeil-Warren will be there at No. 25. Downs is expected to be a top-10 draft pick while Thieneman has been mocked to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 18 a lot. So if Poles believes in McNeil-Warren, he’ll like have the ability to choose him.