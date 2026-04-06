Everything Chicago Bears fans need to know ahead of the 2026 NFL draft

Former Chicago Bears player Dez White announces a pick during the second round of the NFL draft last year in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Tyler Kaufman/AP)

The calendar now reads April and it’s time to turn our attention to the NFL draft.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles heads into this month’s draft in a different position. For the first time since 2022, when Poles took over general manager, the Bears won’t have a top-10 draft pick. But he’ll still have plenty of top draft capital to work with.

The Bears will have the No. 25 overall pick along with two in the second round and one in the third round. Chicago will also have one fourth-round pick and two in the seventh.

Poles will have different areas on his roster to address to build upon last season’s run to the NFC divisional round. The Bears need to add to different parts of their defense and supplement to an explosive-at-times offense. But after a quieter free agency period compared to last offseason, Poles will focus on filling those holes in the draft.

Shaw Local has prepared a complete NFL draft guide for Bears fans as they get ready for this year’s draft. Below is everything Bears fans need to know about the 2026 draft.

When is the NFL draft?

The NFL draft is set to take place April 23-25. The first round of the draft will begin at 7 p.m. on April 23. The following day, the draft will continue with the next two rounds beginning at 6 p.m. The draft will conclude with the final four rounds beginning at 11 a.m. on April 25.

Pittsburgh will host the draft for the third time overall but for the first time in the modern draft era. Pittsburgh is set to be the 10th city to host the draft since the NFL moved it from New York in 2015. Draft events will take place at the parking lots surrounding Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park.

2026 Bears draft picks

The Bears currently hold seven picks in the draft. Poles could acquire more or trade some away over the next few weeks and during the draft. Here are the picks they currently have:

First round: No. 25 overall

Second round: No. 57 overall

Second round: No. 60 overall

Third round: No. 89 overall

Fourth round: No. 129

Seventh round: No. 239

Seventh round: No. 241

Here’s a breakdown of what happened to all of the Bears’ original 2026 picks and how they acquired any additional 2026 picks.

First round: No. 25 overall — Bears’ original first-round pick

Second round: No. 57 overall — Bears’ original second-round pick

Second round: No. 60 overall — acquired through trade with Bills for DJ Moore

Third round: No. 89 overall — Bears’ original third-round pick

Fourth round: No. 125 — traded to Chiefs for Joe Thuney, who traded pick to Patriots

Fourth round: No. 129 — acquired through trade with Rams

Fifth round: No. 165 — traded to Bills for Moore

Sixth round: No. 206 — traded to Browns for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Seventh round: No. 239 — acquired through trade with Browns from Eagles

Seventh round: No. 241 — Bears’ original seventh-round pick

NFL Draft Football Chicago Bears fans during the second round of the NF draft last year in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Tyler Kaufman/AP)

Here’s the complete 2026 first-round draft order

Here’s who owns each of the 32 first-round picks, as of now. These picks will take place on opening night of the draft April 23.

No. 1 Raiders

No. 2 Jets

No. 3 Cardinals

No. 4 Titans

No. 5 Giants

No. 6 Browns

No. 7 Commanders

No. 8 Saints

No. 9 Chiefs

No. 10 Bengals

No. 11 Dolphins

No. 12 Cowboys

No. 13 Rams (from Falcons)

No. 14 Ravens

No. 15 Buccaneers

No. 16 Jets (from Colts)

No. 17 Lions

No. 18 Vikings

No. 19 Panthers

No. 20 Cowboys (from Packers)

No. 21 Steelers

No. 22 Chargers

No. 23 Eagles

No. 24 Browns (from Jaguars)

No. 25 Bears

No. 26 Bills

No. 27 49ers

No. 28 Texans

No. 29 Chiefs (from Rams)

No. 30 Dolphins (from Broncos)

No. 31 Patriots

No. 32 Seahawks

How can I watch the draft?

The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. It will also is available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed with the ABC or ESPN apps.

What time will the Bears pick in the NFL Draft?

Defining an exact time when the Bears will make their first pick at No. 25 on the opening night is a little tricky. But it’s safe to say it will be a long night if the Bears don’t trade up.

It will come sooner than it would’ve have before, though. Teams are now allotted eight minutes per pick in the first round, compared to 10 minutes per pick last year. Even though the Raiders will know whom they’re drafting with the No. 1 overall pick, they’ll likely take their full eight minutes to build up suspense.

The No. 25 overall pick should be on the clock no later than 10:12 p.m. if all the first 24 teams use their full eight minutes. It could be sooner, so Bears fans will want to start paying attention around 9:45 p.m.

What to know if you’re heading to Pittsburgh

The weekend’s draft events will be located around Acrisure Stadium in the North Shore neighborhood and Point State Park in the downtown area across the river.

The actual draft where prospects will be met by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will take place at the Draft Theater, which will be next to Acrisure Stadium. Seating at the theater will only be for invited ticket holders. But fans could have an opportunity to be selected for standing room and other seating depending upon availability.

The NFL Draft Experience, a fan festival, will also take place throughout all three days of the draft. Set in the parking lots surrounding the stadium and Point State Park, fans can participate in interactive games, take photos at exhibits including the Lombardi Trophy, free player autograph sessions and more. The event is free to attend, but fans need to register at nfl.com/DraftAccess or via the NFL OnePass mobile app.

Fans attending the Draft Experience will have “sightlines” to the Draft Theater to watch every pick. There will be screens throughout as well. Draft Experience will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Recent history of Bears’ first-round picks

Here’s a recent history of the Bears’ first-round picks dating back about 20 years.

2025: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan, 10th overall

2024: Caleb Williams, QB, USC, first overall; Rome Odunze, WR, Washington, ninth overall

2023: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee, 10th overall

2022: No pick (traded to the Giants to select Justin Fields)

2021: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State, 11th overall

2020: No pick (traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack)

2019: No pick (traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack)

2018: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia, eighth overall

2017: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina, second overall

2016: Leonard Floyd, Edge, Georgia, ninth overall

2015: Kevin White, WR, West Virginia, seventh overall

2014: Kyle Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech, 14th overall

2013: Kyle Long, OT/OG, Oregon, 20th overall

2012: Shea McClellin, Edge, Boise State, 19th overall

2011: Gabe Carimi, OT, Wisconsin, 29th overall

2010: No pick (traded to the Broncos for Jay Cutler)

2009: No pick (traded to the Broncos for Jay Cutler)

2008: Chris Williams, OT, Vanderbilt, 14th overall

2007: Greg Olsen, TE, Miami, 31st overall

2006: No pick (traded down in draft order with the Bills)