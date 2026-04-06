Everything Chicago Bears fans need to know ahead of the 2026 NFL draft

The calendar now reads April and it’s time to turn our attention to the NFL draft.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles heads into this month’s draft in a different position. For the first time since 2022, when Poles took over general manager, the Bears won’t have a top-10 draft pick. But he’ll still have plenty of top draft capital to work with.
The Bears will have the No. 25 overall pick along with two in the second round and one in the third round. Chicago will also have one fourth-round pick and two in the seventh.
Poles will have different areas on his roster to address to build upon last season’s run to the NFC divisional round. The Bears need to add to different parts of their defense and supplement to an explosive-at-times offense. But after a quieter free agency period compared to last offseason, Poles will focus on filling those holes in the draft.
Shaw Local has prepared a complete NFL draft guide for Bears fans as they get ready for this year’s draft. Below is everything Bears fans need to know about the 2026 draft.
When is the NFL draft?
The NFL draft is set to take place April 23-25. The first round of the draft will begin at 7 p.m. on April 23. The following day, the draft will continue with the next two rounds beginning at 6 p.m. The draft will conclude with the final four rounds beginning at 11 a.m. on April 25.
Pittsburgh will host the draft for the third time overall but for the first time in the modern draft era. Pittsburgh is set to be the 10th city to host the draft since the NFL moved it from New York in 2015. Draft events will take place at the parking lots surrounding Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park.
2026 Bears draft picks
The Bears currently hold seven picks in the draft. Poles could acquire more or trade some away over the next few weeks and during the draft. Here are the picks they currently have:
First round: No. 25 overall
Second round: No. 57 overall
Second round: No. 60 overall
Third round: No. 89 overall
Fourth round: No. 129
Seventh round: No. 239
Seventh round: No. 241
Here’s a breakdown of what happened to all of the Bears’ original 2026 picks and how they acquired any additional 2026 picks.
First round: No. 25 overall — Bears’ original first-round pick
Second round: No. 57 overall — Bears’ original second-round pick
Second round: No. 60 overall — acquired through trade with Bills for DJ Moore
Third round: No. 89 overall — Bears’ original third-round pick
Fourth round: No. 125 — traded to Chiefs for Joe Thuney, who traded pick to Patriots
Fourth round: No. 129 — acquired through trade with Rams
Fifth round: No. 165 — traded to Bills for Moore
Sixth round: No. 206 — traded to Browns for Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Seventh round: No. 239 — acquired through trade with Browns from Eagles
Seventh round: No. 241 — Bears’ original seventh-round pick
Here’s the complete 2026 first-round draft order
Here’s who owns each of the 32 first-round picks, as of now. These picks will take place on opening night of the draft April 23.
No. 1 Raiders
No. 2 Jets
No. 3 Cardinals
No. 4 Titans
No. 5 Giants
No. 6 Browns
No. 7 Commanders
No. 8 Saints
No. 9 Chiefs
No. 10 Bengals
No. 11 Dolphins
No. 12 Cowboys
No. 13 Rams (from Falcons)
No. 14 Ravens
No. 15 Buccaneers
No. 16 Jets (from Colts)
No. 17 Lions
No. 18 Vikings
No. 19 Panthers
No. 20 Cowboys (from Packers)
No. 21 Steelers
No. 22 Chargers
No. 23 Eagles
No. 24 Browns (from Jaguars)
No. 25 Bears
No. 26 Bills
No. 27 49ers
No. 28 Texans
No. 29 Chiefs (from Rams)
No. 30 Dolphins (from Broncos)
No. 31 Patriots
No. 32 Seahawks
How can I watch the draft?
The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. It will also is available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed with the ABC or ESPN apps.
What time will the Bears pick in the NFL Draft?
Defining an exact time when the Bears will make their first pick at No. 25 on the opening night is a little tricky. But it’s safe to say it will be a long night if the Bears don’t trade up.
It will come sooner than it would’ve have before, though. Teams are now allotted eight minutes per pick in the first round, compared to 10 minutes per pick last year. Even though the Raiders will know whom they’re drafting with the No. 1 overall pick, they’ll likely take their full eight minutes to build up suspense.
The No. 25 overall pick should be on the clock no later than 10:12 p.m. if all the first 24 teams use their full eight minutes. It could be sooner, so Bears fans will want to start paying attention around 9:45 p.m.
What to know if you’re heading to Pittsburgh
The weekend’s draft events will be located around Acrisure Stadium in the North Shore neighborhood and Point State Park in the downtown area across the river.
The actual draft where prospects will be met by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will take place at the Draft Theater, which will be next to Acrisure Stadium. Seating at the theater will only be for invited ticket holders. But fans could have an opportunity to be selected for standing room and other seating depending upon availability.
The NFL Draft Experience, a fan festival, will also take place throughout all three days of the draft. Set in the parking lots surrounding the stadium and Point State Park, fans can participate in interactive games, take photos at exhibits including the Lombardi Trophy, free player autograph sessions and more. The event is free to attend, but fans need to register at nfl.com/DraftAccess or via the NFL OnePass mobile app.
Fans attending the Draft Experience will have “sightlines” to the Draft Theater to watch every pick. There will be screens throughout as well. Draft Experience will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Recent history of Bears’ first-round picks
Here’s a recent history of the Bears’ first-round picks dating back about 20 years.
2025: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan, 10th overall
2024: Caleb Williams, QB, USC, first overall; Rome Odunze, WR, Washington, ninth overall
2023: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee, 10th overall
2022: No pick (traded to the Giants to select Justin Fields)
2021: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State, 11th overall
2020: No pick (traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack)
2019: No pick (traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack)
2018: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia, eighth overall
2017: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina, second overall
2016: Leonard Floyd, Edge, Georgia, ninth overall
2015: Kevin White, WR, West Virginia, seventh overall
2014: Kyle Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech, 14th overall
2013: Kyle Long, OT/OG, Oregon, 20th overall
2012: Shea McClellin, Edge, Boise State, 19th overall
2011: Gabe Carimi, OT, Wisconsin, 29th overall
2010: No pick (traded to the Broncos for Jay Cutler)
2009: No pick (traded to the Broncos for Jay Cutler)
2008: Chris Williams, OT, Vanderbilt, 14th overall
2007: Greg Olsen, TE, Miami, 31st overall
2006: No pick (traded down in draft order with the Bills)