Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
News

Interactive: How are English learners performing at your school?

Explore the proficiency gap between English language learners and students overall by school, district

Herscher electric bus grant

About 97% of Illinois schools show a proficiency gap where students overall outperform English learners, 2025 Illinois State Report Card data shows. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

By Emily K. Coleman
The Gap for English Learners in Illinois Schools

The Gap for English Learners in Illinois Schools

2025 Illinois State Report Card data for Illinois students compared to English learners

Students whose primary language is not English are categorized as English learners and receive special English instruction. Once they're proficient in English, they can move into regular classrooms. Statewide, nearly 8% of students have moved out of an English language learner program.
About 97% of schools statewide show a proficiency gap where students overall outperform English learners. Exceptions last year included 16 schools where English learners outperform in English language arts, 49 schools in math, and one in science. Click to see the full list of these schools.
English Language Arts (16 schools)
    Math (49 schools)
      Science (1 school)
        Currently Showing
        Statewide
        Student Demographics
        Note: An asterisk (*) indicates data has been redacted for privacy purposes. When a subgroup is too small to report (fewer than 10 students), any other subgroup whose publication would allow someone to calculate the suppressed value is also withheld. The Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) measures proficiency for grades 3-8. The Illinois Science Assessment (ISA) is an annual test showing student proficiency in science.

        This interactive graphic was generated using Claude Artificial Intelligence and Illinois State Board of Education data. The information in the graphic was fact-checked and edited by a Shaw Local editor.

        IllinoisEducationMcHenry County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesSauk Valley Front HeadlinesWill County Front HeadlinesDuPage and Cook County Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front HeadlinesISBEIllinois General AssemblyEducation Team
        Emily Coleman

        Emily K. Coleman

        Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.