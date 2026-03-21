Interactive: How are English learners performing at your school?

The Gap for English Learners in Illinois Schools 2025 Illinois State Report Card data for Illinois students compared to English learners

Students whose primary language is not English are categorized as English learners and receive special English instruction. Once they're proficient in English, they can move into regular classrooms. Statewide, nearly 8% of students have moved out of an English language learner program. About 97% of schools statewide show a proficiency gap where students overall outperform English learners. Exceptions last year included 16 schools where English learners outperform in English language arts, 49 schools in math, and one in science. Click to see the full list of these schools. ▼ English Language Arts (16 schools) Math (49 schools) Science (1 school)

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Student Demographics

Grade Level: All Grades Grades 3-8 High School

Note: An asterisk (*) indicates data has been redacted for privacy purposes. When a subgroup is too small to report (fewer than 10 students), any other subgroup whose publication would allow someone to calculate the suppressed value is also withheld. The Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) measures proficiency for grades 3-8. The Illinois Science Assessment (ISA) is an annual test showing student proficiency in science.