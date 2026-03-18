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Marter takes wide lead over opponent in GOP primary for 14th Congressional seat

Jim Marter

Jim Marter (Photo provided by Jim Marter )

By Eric Schelkopf

According to unofficial results, Oswego resident Jim Marter has taken a wide lead over opponent Gary Vician of Somonauk in the GOP primary for the Illinois 14th Congressional seat.

As of 10 p.m., Marter has 21,590 votes, or 75.1% of the vote, compared to Vician, who has 7,177 votes, or 24.9%.

The seat has been held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville since 2019. Underwood is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The 14th District includes all or part of Kane, Will, Bureau, DeKalb, Kendall, La Salle and Putnam counties.

Marter, a 63-year-old software consultant, said he’ll focus on fighting waste, fraud and abuse if elected to Congress.

A former Oswego Public Library board member who lost his seat and a simultaneous school board race last year, Marter has unsuccessfully run for Congress four times and for U.S. Senate in 2016.

Vician, a 72-year-old retired teacher, said he is especially concerned about taxes and the cost of living, as well as “government overreach and intrusion.”

His elected service dates back to the 1980s. He served as a trustee in both Addison and Naperville townships and then as Naperville Township supervisor from 2009 to 2013.

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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.