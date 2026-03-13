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Eight Illinois women honored by state for community leadership

Northern IL Food Bank, Will Co. Workforce directors among those named

Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank, delivers remarks at the S.E.E.D. graduation at the Northern Illinois Food Bank South Suburban Center in Joliet on March 14, 2024.

Julie Yurko, president and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank, delivers remarks at the Northern Illinois Food Bank South Suburban Center in Joliet on March 14, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

By Jessie Molloy

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs commemorated Women’s History Month and recognized leaders in their fields for their accomplishments and service to community on Thursday.

The event, held in Chicago, was an opportunity “to reflect on the great achievements and ongoing contributions of women leaders in Illinois,” the treasurer’s office said in a news release.

“We celebrate these eight individuals who are dedicated to helping others through education, mentorship and service,” Frerichs said.

One reason why Michelle Stiff is so passionate about her role as director of the Workforce Service Division of Will County is because a program similiar to some offered at Workforce changed Stiff's life when she was 20.

Michelle Stiff (Photo provided)

Frerichs honored the following individuals for their outstanding commitment:

Outstanding Service in Business: Nadine Johnson, senior vice president and specialty banking relationship manager for Old National Bank

Outstanding Service in Leadership: Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America

Outstanding Commitment to Community Service: Julie Yurko, president and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank

Outstanding Commitment to Education: Dr. Carmen Ayala, educational consultant and former Illinois state superintendent

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official: State Rep. Diane Blair-Sherlock, D-Villa Park for the 46th House District

• Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor: Michelle Stiff, director of the Workforce Center of Will County

Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship: Mallory Marvin, athlete and athlete leader spokesperson for Special Olympics Illinois

Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities: Desirée Ruhstrat, violinist and soloist of the Lincoln Trio and adjunct professor of violin at the Northwestern University Bienen School of Music.

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Jessie Molloy

Jessie has been reporting in Chicago and south suburban Will and Cook counties since 2011.