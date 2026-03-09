Most Democrats in 9th Congressional race cite affordability as top issue

Mailers for 9th Congressional District candidates Laura Fine, Phil Andrew, Daniel Biss, Kat Abughazaleh and Hoan Huynh. Fourteen Democrats and four Republicans are running for the seat now held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston. (Paul Valade)

Most of the Democrats running for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District seat believe the rising cost of living is the greatest issue facing constituents – but some candidates have other priorities.

The continued presence of federal immigration agents is one candidate’s top concern; another cited the need to build support for the Democratic Party; restoring faith in capitalism is another’s main goal.

Fourteen Democrats are battling for the post now held by veteran U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat who will retire when her term ends in January 2027. The candidates discussed their legislative priorities in Daily Herald questionnaires.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss was among those who said the affordability of necessities, such as health care, housing and child care, is his top concern. He criticized President Donald Trump’s tariffs for driving up consumer prices, big corporations for “controlling every aspect of our lives,” and Congress for not stopping either.

If elected, Biss promised to fight for legislation that would lower housing and child care costs and to take on “price gougers.” Biss said he’d support expanding Medicare to all U.S. residents to drive down health care costs.

State Sen. Laura Fine of Glenview also supports offering Medicare to everyone. Additionally, she wants to raise the federal minimum wage and to strengthen workers’ rights through the proposed Protect the Right to Organize Act.

The field of Democratic candidates in the 2026 primary for the 9th Congressional District includes, clockwise from top left, Kat Abughazaleh, Phil Andrew, Daniel Biss, state Rep. Hoan Huynh and state Sen. Laura Fine. (Photos provided to Daily Herald)

Fine also pledged to restore funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, expand Affordable Care Act subsidies and expand the earned income tax credit.

State Sen. Mike Simmons of Chicago cited the high cost of living as his top issue. He said he supports eliminating student loan debt and medical debt.

“These are drags on people who could be more active participants in the economy,” Simmons said. “The richest country in the world should not bankrupt people trying to improve their lives.”

Skokie school board member Bushra Amiwala said the U.S. is experiencing “an affordability crisis.” She blamed Congress for not stopping price gouging and allowing wealth to concentrate. She also blasted Trump’s tariffs as “a tax on working people.”

U.S. House of Representatives candidate Bushra Amiwala (Photo provided by Bushra Amiwala)

Amiwala supports creating a progressive tax system and eliminating tax loopholes.

State Rep. Hoan Huynh of Chicago is similarly concerned about living expenses. He pledged to reduce prescription drug costs through stronger Medicare negotiation and caps on out-of-pocket spending. Huynh backs expanding affordable housing construction, too, and more funds for transportation projects.

Also citing affordability or rising costs as their top concern were retiree Patricia A. Brown and economist Jeff Cohen, both of Evanston; environmental health safety and sustainability engineer Justin Ford of Chicago; and U.S. Army veteran Sam Polan of Wilmette.

Chicago resident and internet personality Kat Abughazaleh went in a different direction, saying the actions of immigration agents have created a “break-glass-in-case-of-emergency moment” for the U.S.

Abughazaleh, who with five other people was indicted last year on conspiracy and assault charges following a demonstration at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, railed against the killings of civilians by federal agents as well as ongoing arrests and deportations. She pledged to obstruct ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection efforts if elected and said she’d work to eliminate their existence.

Wilmette entrepreneur and former FBI agent Phil Andrew cited “political and economic instability” as his top concern. “People are living on high alert with a president making unilateral foreign-policy decisions without a long-term strategy, using tariffs without congressional approval and prioritizing enforcement with ICE operating without guardrails,” he said.

Evanston resident Nick Pyati said building a stronger Democratic Party that can take back the White House in 2028 is his top priority. Street-level issues like economic anxiety and health care can’t be resolved until Trump and his allies are removed from power, he said.

Chicago resident and information technology consultant Mark A. Fredrickson said restoring American confidence in capitalism is his top goal.

Democratic candidate Bethany Johnson of Evanston declined to complete a questionnaire.

The 9th Congressional District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. Four Republicans are running for that party’s nomination.

Primary Election Day is March 17.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260307/us-congress-politics/most-democrats-in-9th-congressional-race-cite-affordability-as-top-issue/