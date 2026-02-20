Pritzker demands $1,700 refund for Illinois families after Supreme Court strikes down Trump tariffs

Gov. JB Pritzker is demanding billions of dollars in refunds from former President Donald Trump following a U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down sweeping federal tariffs, escalating a political and legal clash over the economic fallout of the trade policy.

In an open letter sent Friday to the White House, Pritzker called Trump’s tariffs unconstitutional and said Illinois families should be reimbursed for higher costs tied to the import taxes. The governor attached a formal invoice seeking $1,700 for every household in Illinois, totaling more than $8.6 billion statewide.

“Your tariff taxes wreaked havoc on farmers, enraged our allies, and sent grocery prices through the roof,” Pritzker wrote in the letter, which also warns the state could pursue further action if compensation is not paid.

The demand follows a 6–3 Supreme Court ruling that struck down major portions of Trump’s tariff program, finding the president overstepped executive authority by imposing broad import taxes under emergency powers. The court ruled that the Constitution grants Congress, not the president, the authority to levy tariffs and taxes.

Pritzker’s office framed the invoice as reimbursement for costs Illinois residents allegedly absorbed through higher consumer prices and economic disruptions tied to the tariffs. The document lists 5,105,448 Illinois households and labels the payment status as “past due – delinquent.”

The Supreme Court decision represents a major setback for Trump’s economic agenda, but does not immediately resolve whether businesses or consumers will receive refunds for tariffs already collected.

Shortly after the ruling, Trump announced plans to pursue alternative trade measures, including a temporary 10% global tariff under separate legal authority.

Pritzker’s demand adds a new political dimension to the fallout, signaling potential battles between states and the federal government over who ultimately bears the cost of the now-invalidated tariffs.

Pritzker is widely considered a potential 2028 presidential contender.