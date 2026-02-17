Listen: Bureau County Sheriff 2026 primary election questionnaires

Catch up on the Bureau County sheriff’s race — and hear about their positions directly — in a new way.

As part of Shaw Local’s 2026 election coverage, we asked every candidate running for Bureau County sheriff to answer the same set of questions about public safety, leadership, and the future of the sheriff’s office. Now, you can listen to their responses anytime with this on-demand audio playlist, powered by Everlit’s AI narration technology.

This playlist features three primary candidates sharing their priorities, experience, and positions ahead of the March primary election. The goal is simple: help voters compare candidates in their own words and stay informed wherever they are.

Whether you’re commuting, working, or on the go, just press play to hear each questionnaire in full or skip between candidates to focus on what you want to hear most. It’s the same trusted Shaw Local election reporting, now in a format built for how you consume news today.